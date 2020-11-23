शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Cabinet approved the premature repatriation of IPS Sambhu Nath Singh to his parent cadre

आईबी के विशेष निदेशक शंभुनाथ अपने मूल कैडर में लौटेंगे, कैबिनेट से मिली मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 09:39 PM IST
विज्ञापन
भारत सरकार
भारत सरकार - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कैबिनेट की नियुक्ति समिति ने सोमवार को केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय के आईपीएस कार्यताल नीति से संबंधित एक प्रस्ताव को अनुमति दे दी। इस प्रस्ताव में मंत्रालय ने  इंटेलिजेंस ब्यूरो के विशेष निदेशक आईपीएस अधिकारी शंभुनाथ सिंह की उनके मूल कैडर में समयपूर्व प्रत्यावर्तन की अनुमति मांगी थी। 
विज्ञापन

 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national cabinet committee on appointment ips shambhu nath singh ministry of home affairs

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Himachal Cabinet Meeting Decisions Today: night curfew in four districts educational Institutes remain closed till 31 December
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Cabinet Meeting: चार जिलों में लगेगा नाइट कर्फ्यू, 31 दिसंबर तक बंद रहेंगे शिक्षण संस्थान

23 नवंबर 2020

निकोलस ऑजुला
World

कोरोना महामारी की भविष्यवाणी करने का दावा करने वाले ने 2021 के लिए कही ये बातें

23 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
tunnel found in samba
Jammu

तस्वीरें: टनल के अंदर का नजारा देख अफसरों के उड़े होश, बाहर से दो तो अंदर से तीन फीट चौड़ी है सुरंग

23 नवंबर 2020

यूपी मैरिज गाइडलाइंस शादी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Lucknow

UP Coronavirus Marriage Guidelines: शादी हो या धर्म-कर्म, 100 से अधिक लोगों को अनुमति नहीं, योगी सरकार ने जारी किए नए निर्देश

23 नवंबर 2020

How to increase 4G SPEED
Tip of the Day

नेटवर्क होने के बाद भी नहीं मिल रही है 4G स्पीड तो तुरंत करें यह सेटिंग

23 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
बीसीसीआई-आईपीएल
Cricket News

कोरोना काल में BCCI हुआ मालामाल, IPL 2020 से हुई करोड़ों की कमाई

23 नवंबर 2020

Airtel Daily 1.5GB Data Plan
Tech Diary

रोजाना 1.5GB डाटा वाले Airtel के सभी प्लान, साथ में 84 दिनों तक की वैधता

23 नवंबर 2020

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh
Bollywood

ड्रग्स केस: गांजा रखने पर गिरफ्तार कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और पति हर्ष को मिली जमानत

23 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

इन तीन वजहों से भारत में बढ़ रहे हैं कोरोना के मामले, विशेषज्ञ से जानें सबकुछ

23 नवंबर 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

ज्योतिष गणना (23 से 29 नवंबर): राशिनुसार जानिए इस सप्ताह किस दिन रहें जरा बचके...

23 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X