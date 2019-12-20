शहर चुनें

CAA: sonia gandhi says BJP govt policies are anti national

नागरिकता कानून: सोनिया बोलीं- जनता की आवाज दबा रही भाजपा सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 06:49 PM IST
सोनिया गांधी
सोनिया गांधी - फोटो : ANI
नागरिकता कानून पर विरोध-प्रदर्शनों के बीच कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि भाजपा सरकार की नीतियां देश विरोधी हैं। ये सरकार जनता की आवाज दबाना चाहती है। लोगों की आवाज सुनना सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है। कांग्रेस प्रदर्शनकारियों के साथ बल प्रयोग कि निंदा करते हैं। 
ये कानून भेदभावपूर्ण है। लोगों में इसे लेकर डर है। कांग्रेस पार्टी देश की जनता को भरोसा देती है कि वह इस मुद्दे पर उनके साथ और देश के संविधान के साथ खड़ी है।


 
Congress party core group meeting over unrest across the country after CitizenshipAmendmentAct
India News

नागरिकता कानून: देशभर में विरोध प्रदर्शनों पर सोनिया गांधी के आवास पर चल रही कांग्रेस कोर ग्रुप की बैठक

19 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर बवाल के बीच नेपाल बॉर्डर से भारत में घुसने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं इन देशों के लोग

18 दिसंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी
India News

सोनिया की अगुवाई में विपक्ष की राष्ट्रपति से मुलाकात, नागरिकता कानून पर दखल की मांग

17 दिसंबर 2019

Opposition party leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind
India News

नागरिकता कानून: सोनिया की अगुवाई में राष्ट्रपति मिला विपक्ष, कल बसपा प्रतिनिधिमंडल करेगा मुलाकात

17 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून का विरोध
India News

नहीं थम रहा बवाल : देशभर में फूटा गुस्सा, सड़कों पर उतरे यूनिवर्सिटी व कॉलेजों के छात्र-छात्राएं

17 दिसंबर 2019

RED returns 65 lakhs of 17 works of MP Sonia's fund
Raebareli

आरईडी ने सांसद सोनिया की निधि के 17 कार्यों के 65 लाख लौटाए

17 दिसंबर 2019

anti national sonia gandhi bjp caa congress
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

यूपी में जगह-जगह हो रहे सीएए के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून: मेरठ में हालात बेकाबू, हिंसा में पांंच की मौत, टीईटी की परीक्षाएं रोकी गई

20 दिसंबर 2019

दरियागंज में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कार में आग लगाई
Delhi NCR

CAA Protest In Delhi Live Updates: जामा मस्जिद इलाके में प्रदर्शन हुआ उग्र, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

20 दिसंबर 2019

जामा मस्जिद (फाइल फोटो)
Education

क्या है दिल्ली की मशहूर जामा मस्जिद का असली नाम, जानें इसका इतिहास

20 दिसंबर 2019

मंगल का वृश्चिक राशि में गोचर
Predictions

25 दिसंबर को मंगल का सबसे बड़ा राशि परिवर्तन, इन राशियों की होगी चांदी लेकिन सावधान रहें ये लोग

20 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज नहीं इस कंटेस्टेंट पर आया सिद्धार्थ का दिल, बोले- 'मुझे तुम पसंद हो'!

20 दिसंबर 2019

Police arrested people behind violence in Lucknow.
Lucknow

ये हैं लखनऊ में भड़की हिंसा के गुनहगार, 112 उपद्रवियों को लिया गया हिरासत में, तस्वीरें

20 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांडः मरने तक जेल में रहेगा सेंगर, पीड़िता को देगा 25 लाख का मुआवजा

20 दिसंबर 2019

best government scheme for investment Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme earn money
Personal Finance

इस सरकारी योजना के नियम में हुआ बदलाव, बेटी के नाम निवेश कर मिलेंगे 73 लाख रुपये

20 दिसंबर 2019

काव्या मारन
Cricket News

IPL AUCTION: कौन है वो Mystery गर्ल जो हैदराबाद की तरफ से लगा रही थी खिलाड़ियों की बोली

20 दिसंबर 2019

fatehpur
Kanpur

फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड: बेटी की डोली उठाने की थी तैयारी, उठ गई अर्थी, 'चाचा' से शादी होने तक...

20 दिसंबर 2019

Najma Akhtar Jamia VC
India News

जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी की कुलपति की अपील- मैं भी एक मां हूं, किया छात्रों का दर्द महसूस

जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया यूनिवर्सिटी की कुलपति नजमा अख्तर ने शुक्रवार को छात्रों के नाम एक पत्र लिखकर कहा कि वे भी एक मां हैं और छात्रों के साथ हुई ज्यादती का दर्द स्वयं महसूस करती हैं।

20 दिसंबर 2019

CAB
India News

नागरिकता कानून विवाद: यूपी में आज भी भारी हिंसा, दिल्ली में हिंसक हुए प्रदर्शनकारी

20 दिसंबर 2019

NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
India News

सरकार बना रही है ऐसे नियम, गरीब-अनपढ़ भी आसानी से पेश कर सकेंगे नागरिकता संबंधित दस्तावेज

20 दिसंबर 2019

गृह मंत्रालय
India News

नागरिकता साबित करने की प्रक्रिया होगी आसान, दस्तावेजों की सूची जल्द होगी जारी : गृह मंत्रालय

20 दिसंबर 2019

इंद्राणी मुखर्जी
India News

शीना बोरा हत्याकांड की मुख्य आरोपी इंद्राणी मुखर्जी को नहीं मिली जमानत

20 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया
India News

नागरिकता कानून: प्रदर्शन छोड़ जामिया के छात्रों ने अपनाई गांधीगिरी, पुलिसवालों को दिया गुलाब

20 दिसंबर 2019

उत्तर भारत में भूकंप के झटके
India News

भूकंप के झटके आएं तो बरतें ये सावधानियां, खुद बचें और दूसरों को भी बचाएं

20 दिसंबर 2019

Those bornIndia before 1987 and their children are Indians says Government top official
India News

नागरिकता विवाद: 1987 से पहले जन्मे व्यक्ति को माना जाएगा भारत का नागरिक!

20 दिसंबर 2019

Earthquake
India News

भूकंप से जुड़े तथ्य: रिक्टर स्केल पर रोजाना दर्ज होते हैं करीब नौ हजार झटके

20 दिसंबर 2019

Jama Masjid Protest
India News

प्रदर्शनों से ठप हुई दिल्ली, जामा मस्जिद से जंतर-मंतर तक सड़क पर प्रदर्शनकारी, सुरक्षा चुस्त

20 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून पर है कोई शक, तो जानिए CAA और NRC का सही मतलब

देशभर में नागरिकता कानून 2019 को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। नागरिकता कानून 2019 और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर को लेकर कई भ्रम भी फैलाए जा रहे हैं। आइए जानते है नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी दरअसल है क्या?

20 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया 1:13

नागरिकता कानून: प्रदर्शन छोड़ जामिया के छात्रों ने अपनाई गांधीगिरी, पुलिसवालों को दिया गुलाब

20 दिसंबर 2019

आईपीएल 3:10

8 टीमों ने खरीदे 62 खिलाड़ी, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई तेज गेंदबाज पैट कमिंस रहे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी

20 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:15

खत्म हुआ सलमान खान की फिल्म 'दबंग 3' का इंतजार, एक्शन और रोमांस से भरपूर है फिल्म

20 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

'छोटे' खिलाड़ी हुए मालामाल, बड़े खिलाड़ियों को नहीं मिले खरीदार

20 दिसंबर 2019

थॉमस चांडी
India News

केरल के पूर्व मंत्री व राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी के अध्यक्ष थॉमस चांडी नहीं रहे

20 दिसंबर 2019

आईपीएल
India News

8 टीमों ने खरीदे 62 खिलाड़ी, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई तेज गेंदबाज पैट कमिंस रहे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी

20 दिसंबर 2019

अफगानिस्तान में भूकंप, कांपा उत्तर भारत
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर सहित उत्तर भारत में भूकंप के झटके, 6.1 रही तीव्रता

20 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय नौसेना
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश पुलिस ने जासूसी रैकेट का किया पर्दाफाश, नौसेना के सात जवान गिरफ्तार

20 दिसंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता का मोदी सरकार पर हमला, सबको भगाने वाले एक दिन खुद देश से भाग जाएंगे

20 दिसंबर 2019

citizenship Law 2019
India News

नागरिकता कानून 2019: देशभर में कई जगहों पर हो रहा बवाल, एक क्लिक में पढ़ें अब तक क्या-क्या हुआ

20 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
