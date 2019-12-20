नागरिकता कानून: सोनिया बोलीं- जनता की आवाज दबा रही भाजपा सरकार

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi: In a democracy people have right to raise their voice against policies of govt®ister their concerns. BJP govt has shown utter disregard for people’s voices&chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/ycMph7Eib4— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया यूनिवर्सिटी की कुलपति नजमा अख्तर ने शुक्रवार को छात्रों के नाम एक पत्र लिखकर कहा कि वे भी एक मां हैं और छात्रों के साथ हुई ज्यादती का दर्द स्वयं महसूस करती हैं।
20 दिसंबर 2019