देश के 10 राज्यों में उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान समाप्त, जानिए कहां कितना रहा वोटिंग प्रतिशत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 08:31 PM IST
मतदान
मतदान - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
देश के 10 राज्यों में  हो रहे उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान समाप्त समाप्त होने के बाद चुनाव आयोग ने फाइनल वोटिंग प्रतिशत की घोषणा कर दी है। चुनाव आयोग के अनुसार छत्तीसगढ़ में 71.99, गुजरात में 57.98, हरियाणा में 68 , झारखंड में 62.51, कर्नाटक में 51.3, मध्य प्रदेश में 66.37, नगालैंड में 83.69, ओडिशा में 68.08, तेलंगाना में 81.44 और उत्तर प्रदेश में 51.57 फीसदी मतदान हुआ।
 
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

