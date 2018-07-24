शहर चुनें

मुंबई के भिवंडी में गिरी इमारत, पांच लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला, तीन के दबे होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 24 Jul 2018 11:50 PM IST
Building collapsed in Bhiwandi of Mumbai, Maharashtra
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के भिवंडी में मंगलवार देर शाम एक तीन मंजिला इमारत भरभराकर गिर गई। मौके पर एनडीआरएप की टीम राहत-बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। इस घटना में कुल आठ लोग शिकार हो गए हैं। लेकिन ये सिर्फ अंदाजा है लोगों की संख्या का सही पता अभी नहीं चला है। 
 
बता दें कि अभी तक पांच लोगों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया है, तीन लोग अभी मलबे में दबे बताए जा रहे हैं। इससे पहले ग्रेटर नोएडा के शाहबेरी में एक छह मंजिला इमारत जमींदोज हो गई थी, जिसमें तीन लोगों की मौत और 50 लोग घायल हुए थे। 

शाहबेरी के बाद नोएडा के पास के जिले गाजियाबाद में मसूरी गांव में भी पांच मजिला निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिर गई। इस हादसे में एक की मौत और कई लोग घायल हो गए थे।

