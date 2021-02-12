शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   budget session live updates rajyasabha loksabha sitharaman covid economy farmers protest farm laws pm modi opposition bjp congress

Live

बजट सत्र: राज्यसभा में बोले पीयूष गोयल- 22 मार्च, 2019 को हुई थी आखिरी रेल दुर्घटना

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Fri, 12 Feb 2021 10:10 AM IST
budget session live updates rajyasabha loksabha sitharaman covid economy farmers protest farm laws pm modi opposition bjp congress
रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now

खास बातें

संसद के बजट सत्र के दौरान विपक्ष की किसान आंदोलन और कृषि कानूनों को लेकर सरकार को घेरने की कोशिश जारी है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संसद में बुधवार और गुरुवार को कृषि कानूनों पर सरकार का पक्ष रखा। इसके बावजूद विपक्षी पार्टियां सड़क से लेकर संसद तक केंद्र सरकार पर हमलावर हैं। इसी बीच शुक्रवार को वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण केंद्रीय बजट 2021 पर हुई चर्चा का राज्यसभा में जवाब देंगी। कोविड-19 महामारी से प्रभावित अर्थव्यवस्था को पुनर्जीवित करने की उम्मीदों के बीच, सीतारमण ने एक फरवरी को बजट पेश किया था। आज बजट सत्र के पहले चरण का आखिरी दिन है इसलिए राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर तीन बजे तक जारी रहेगी। इसके बाद आठ मार्च से आठ अप्रैल तक बजट सत्र के दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत होगी। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े अपडेट्स-
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
10:05 AM, 12-Feb-2021

22 महीनों में रेल दुर्घटना के कारण नहीं हुई किसी यात्री की मौत

राज्यसभा में रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने कहा, रेल दुर्घटना के कारण अंतिम यात्री की मृत्यु 22 मार्च 2019 को हुई थी। लगभग 22 महीनों के दौरान, रेल दुर्घटना के कारण हमारे एक भी यात्री की मृत्यु नहीं हुई है। नए रेलवे पुनर्गठन बोर्ड में, हमने भारतीय रेलवे में पहली बार सुरक्षा महानिदेशक को नामित किया है। 
 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national budget session nirmala sitharaman loksabha rajyasabha farmers protest
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

दिग्गज अभिनेता प्राण की फिल्में
Bollywood

Pran Birthday: इन 10 किरदारों के संवादों में बसे बॉलीवुड के प्राण, चाहने वाले मना रहे 101वीं जयंती

12 फरवरी 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Agra

आगराः सपा नेता के होटल पर छापा, दो विदेशी युवतियों सहित सात पकड़े गए

12 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
पेट्रोल डीजल की कीमत आज
Business

दिल्ली में 88 के पार पहुंचा पेट्रोल, मुंबई में भी टूटा रिकॉर्ड, लगातार चौथे दिन बढ़े दाम

12 फरवरी 2021

लाल किले पर हिंसा का आरोपी दीप सिद्दू गिरफ्तार
Delhi

लालकिला हिंसा: दीप सिद्धू का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, लालकिले पर 75 मिनट रुका, इन लोगों से की थी बात

12 फरवरी 2021

गुलाम नबी आजाद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

...जिस दिन कश्मीर में गिरेगी 'काली बर्फ', थाम लूंगा भाजपा का दामन- बोले गुलाम नबी आजाद

12 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
रुबीना दिलैक-ज्योतिका दिलैक
Television

बिग बॉस के घर में जमकर हुआ घमासान, टास्क जीतने के बाद भी रुबीना ने निक्की को दे दिया 'टिकट टू फिनाले'

12 फरवरी 2021

गिरफ्तारी के समय दीप सिद्धू...
Delhi

लालकिला हिंसाः सिद्धू और इकबाल से शुरुआती पूछताछ में सामने आया खालिस्तान लिंक

12 फरवरी 2021

मुजफरनगर महापंचायत में जुटी भीड़
Meerut

महापंचायतों के रंग तस्वीरों के संग: आंदोलन के बीच पश्चिमी यूपी में सियासी समीकरण बदलने की तैयारी

12 फरवरी 2021

किसान आंदोलन। (फाइल फोटो)
Sonipat

किसान आंदोलन में अब यूपी और हरियाणा का दबदबा, कम हुआ पंजाब का प्रभाव, खापों ने बागडोर संभाली

12 फरवरी 2021

ट्रांसफर(सांकेतिक)
Lucknow

यूपी : अंबेडकरनगर सहित सात जिलों के डीएम बदले, अदिति को बलिया की कमान

12 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X