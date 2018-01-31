अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Budget 2018: A patna farmer hopes receive subsidy for buying seeds from Government

Budget 2018: क्या किसानों की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेगा मोदी सरकार का बजट?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 05:56 PM IST
Budget 2018: A patna farmer hopes receive subsidy for buying seeds from Government
farmer - फोटो : ANI
जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद केंद्र की मोदी सरकार अपना पहला आम बजट 1 फरवरी को संसद में पेश करने जा रही है। बताते चलें कि अगले साल आम चुनाव होने हैं इसलिए माना जा रहा है कि इस बार का बजट लोकलुभावन हो सकता है। इसी बजट में रेल बजट भी शामिल रहेगा। इस बार के बजट से किसानों की काफी उम्मीदें जुड़ी हुई हैं, जिन पर खरा उतरना मोदी सरकार की प्राथमिकता में रहेगा। 

इस बार के बजट से जुड़ी अपनी उम्मीदों के बारे में पटना के एक किसान, मुन्ना का कहना है कि हम आशा करते हैं कि हमें बीज खरीदने के लिए सरकार से सब्सिडी मिलेगी, जिससे मुझे सही दामों पर खाद और सिंचाईं करने के लिए मदद मिलेगी। हालांकि यह तो एक फरवरी को वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के बजट भाषण के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि सरकार किसानों की उमीदों पर कितना खरा उतरने में कारगार साबित होगी। 




RELATED

 
budget 2018 union budget 2018 rail budget 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

renuka shahane want to see varun dhawan and alia bhatt in hum aapke hain koun remake
Bollywood

सलमान की 'भाभी' ने वरुण और आलिया को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात, अब मचेगा बवाल

31 जनवरी 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez's pool dance will seen in salman khan race-3
Bollywood

जैकलिन ने सलमान खान को ऐसे दिया खास तोहफा, 'सु्ल्तान' भी देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant hiten tejwani will see in a short film
Television

बिग बॉस के बाद खत्म हुआ हितेन तेजवानी के करियर का सूखा, मिला इतना बड़ा ऑफर

31 जनवरी 2018

US families book entire theatre and dance to Ghoomar dressed as Padmavati
Bollywood

VIDEO: US में भी दिखी पद्मावत की धूम, परिवार ने पूरा थिएटर बुककर जमकर किया घूमर सॉन्ग में डांस

31 जनवरी 2018

Urvashi Rautela film Hate Story 4 song aashiq banaya aapne released
Bollywood

ट्रेलर से भी ज्यादा बोल्ड है 'हेट स्टोरी 4' का पहला गाना, उर्वशी रौतेला ने फिर लगाई आग

31 जनवरी 2018

Gizele Thakral bold photoshoot going viral on social media
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा रही Bigg Boss की ये कंटेस्टेंट, फैंस बुलाते हैं किम कार्दिशियन

31 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat controversy angry Swara Bhaskar said to Vivek Agnihotri I go get myself raped
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर स्वरा भास्कर क्यों कहने को हुईं मजबूर, 'क्या आप चाहते हैं कि मैं खुद का रेप करवा लूं'

31 जनवरी 2018

This is how Amrita Arora celebrates her 40th birthday
Bollywood

अमृता अरोड़ा के बर्थडे पर कटा अश्लील बर्थडे केक, करीना कपूर की थी ये शरारत

31 जनवरी 2018

Sanjay leela Bhansali is unhappy about piracy of Padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' की सफलता के बीच फिर बढ़ी भंसाली की मुश्किलें, इस बार करणी सेना नहीं यह है वजह

31 जनवरी 2018

Varun Dhawan seeks Bapu and Narendra Modi blessings for Sui Dhaaga
Bollywood

अनुष्का के साथ रोमांस करेंगे वरुण, इंस्टाग्राम पर VIDEO डाल मांगा PM मोदी से आशीर्वाद

31 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

I can buy Rahul Gandhi's rs70,000 jacket for rs700 only for Modi : Renuka Chowdhary
India News

'राहुल गांधी की 70,000 की जैकेट, मोदी जी को 700 रुपये में दिला सकती हूं'

राहुल गांधी की 70000 की जैकेट वाले बीजेपी के ट्वीट का मजाक उड़ाते हुए कांग्रेस नेता रेणुका चौधरी ने मजाक उड़ाया है।

31 जनवरी 2018

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR and Jammu-kashmir today
India News

भारत समेत भूकंप से हिला अफगानिस्तान और पाक, रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 6.1 दर्ज

31 जनवरी 2018

Meghalaya Election 2018: Rahul Gandhi says, RSS do not have a place for Women
India News

मेघालय चुनाव 2018: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बोले- गांधी के नजदीक रहती थीं महिलाएं, भागवत दिखते हैं अकेले

31 जनवरी 2018

Mahila Congress launches online campaign ModiStallsWomen against BJP for Women's Reservation Bill
India News

महिला कांग्रेस ने फिर चलाया मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ अभियान

31 जनवरी 2018

Nitish Kumar supports Simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections all over country
India News

गडकरी के साथ नीतीश ने की सवारी, 'वन नेशन-वन इलेक्शन' का किया समर्थन

31 जनवरी 2018

BJP Meghalaya Said, Rahul Gandhi Reached in Music Concert with 63,000 rupee jacket
India News

PM मोदी के 10 लाख के सूट के बाद राहुल की 63 हजार की जैकेट पर जंग, बीजेपी ने घेरा

31 जनवरी 2018

INS karanj submarine launches indian navy mumbai mazagon dock sunil lamba
India News

चीन-पाकिस्तान के रडार में न आने वाली 'करंज' नौसेना में शामिल, जानिए बड़ी बातें

31 जनवरी 2018

construction labourer files IT returns for Rs 40 lakh is arrested for peddling drugs
India News

मजदूर की सालाना कमाई निकली 40 लाख रुपये, IT रिटर्न भरने के बाद हुआ गिरफ्तार

30 जनवरी 2018

Lt. Gen D. Anbu said on Shopian Army Firing that FIR against Army is unfortunate
India News

'सेना के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज होना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण'

31 जनवरी 2018

gujarat: twenty years old attempt to murder case dropped against VHP leader praveen togadia
India News

तोगड़िया के खिलाफ 20 साल पुराना केस खत्म, PM मोदी पर कसा तंज

31 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

जनता की राय, मोदी सरकार स्वास्थ्य विभाग में लाए ये बदलाव

केंद्र सरकार के आखिरी आम बजट से पहले अमर उजाला टीवी ने आम जनता से स्वास्थ्य से संबंधित राय ली। लोगों को इस बार बजट से क्या उम्मीदें हैं। जानने के लिए देखिए, ये रिपोर्ट।

31 जनवरी 2018

WOMEN MADE TO DANCE TILL FALLING ON GROUND AFTER DECLARED AS WITCH 3:00

VIDEO: इस वीडियो में आप ‘भूत’ ढूंढकर दिखाएं

31 जनवरी 2018

SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON will appear on 31 january 3:10

35 साल बाद सबसे बड़ा नीले रंग का चांद, समझिए क्या होता है सुपर ब्लू मून

31 जनवरी 2018

Opinion: What should must be in budget in the context of rashan 1:30

बजट 2018 स्पेशल: महिलाओं को अपनी रसोई के लिए बजट से ये हैं उम्मीदें

31 जनवरी 2018

Women opinion: What should must be in budget in the context of girls education 2:23

बजट 2018 स्पेशल: बेटियों की पढ़ाई के लिए बजट में क्या होना चाहिए?

31 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Challenges of inclusive development
Opinion

समावेशी विकास की चुनौती

31 जनवरी 2018

Budget 2018: General budget will be presented in Lok Sabha on February 1, know the facts
Business

लोकसभा में एक फरवरी को पेश होगा आम बजट, जानिए इससे जुड़ी खास बातें

31 जनवरी 2018

live discussion on rail budget, viewers can ask question on facebook
Business

Budget 2018: क्या रेल यात्रियों का सुरक्षित होगा सफर

31 जनवरी 2018

Interest rate on SBI raised the deposit one day before the budget
Personal Finance

बजट से एक दिन पहले SBI ने बढ़ाया डिपॉजिट पर इंटरेस्ट रेट, लोन लेना हो सकता है महंगा

31 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think In view of upcoming elections this year Budget 2018 will be populist
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: जनता की राय, लोकलुभावन हो सकता है आगामी बजट

30 जनवरी 2018

Budget: izzatnagar zone seek train for south
Bareilly

बजट: कन्याकुमारी, चेन्नई और हैदराबाद के लिए ट्रेनों की डिमांड भेजी  

30 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.