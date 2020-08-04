शहर चुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल: कांस्टेबल ने ड्यूटी के दौरान बीएसएफ इंस्पेक्टर और कांस्टेबल को मारी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायगंज Updated Tue, 04 Aug 2020 02:23 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

पश्चिम बंगाल के रायगंज में सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) की 146 बटालियन के कांस्टेबल ने ड्यूटी के दौरान बीएसएफ इंस्पेक्टर और कांस्टेबल की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। बाद में कांस्टेबल ने अपने कमांडर के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया। उसे पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया है। यह जानकारी एसपी सुमित कुमार ने दी।
bsf constable bsf inspector commander west bengal police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

