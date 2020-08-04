पश्चिम बंगाल: कांस्टेबल ने ड्यूटी के दौरान बीएसएफ इंस्पेक्टर और कांस्टेबल को मारी गोली

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable of 146 Battalion shot dead BSF inspector & constable during duty hours. The constable later surrendered before his commander, he has been handed over to Police: Sumit Kumar, SP, Raiganj #WestBengal— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020
