बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में बाढ़ से 240 पंचायतें प्रभावित, बागमति के जलस्तर में लगातार वृद्धि

Liveबिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में बाढ़ से 240 पंचायतें प्रभावित, बागमति के जलस्तर में लगातार वृद्धि
Water level in Pamba dam is 983.05 meters now & is likely to reach 983.50 meters within an hour. So, the second alert- orange alert has been issued. A red alert will be declared at 984.5 meters & dam will open when it reaches 985 metres: Pathanamthitta District Collector #Kerala— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020
Bihar: Flood situation continues in Muzaffarpur district as the water level of Bagmati river has risen following incessant rainfall in the region; visuals from Bandra block of the district. (08.08.2020) pic.twitter.com/em9pvtYF9P— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020
अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत मामले में मुंबई पुलिस ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपना जवाब दाखिल कर दिया।
8 अगस्त 2020