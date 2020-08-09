शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 9 August 2020

Live

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में बाढ़ से 240 पंचायतें प्रभावित, बागमति के जलस्तर में लगातार वृद्धि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 12:54 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 9 August 2020
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में बाढ़ - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

लाइव अपडेट

12:52 AM, 09-Aug-2020

केरल के पठानमथिट्टा में बाढ़ को लेकर ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी

केरल के पठानमथिट्टा में पम्बा बांध का जल स्तर अभी 983.05 मीटर है और एक घंटे के भीतर 983.50 मीटर तक पहुंचने की संभावना है। आपदा विभाग ने दूसरा ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है। जलस्तर 985.5 मीटर पहुंचने पर रेड अलर्ट घोषित किया जाएगा और 985 मीटर तक पहुंचने पर बांध खोल दिया जाएगाः पठानमथिट्टा, जिला कलेक्टर  
12:22 AM, 09-Aug-2020

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में बाढ़ से 240 पंचायतें प्रभावित, बागमति के जलस्तर में लगातार वृद्धि

बिहार के मुजफ्परपुर में बाढ़ से स्थिति लगातार बिगड़ती जा रही है। जिला की 240 पंचायतें प्रभावित हो गई हैं। बागमति के जलस्तर में भी लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है।
Spotlight

Kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

चिता पर रखे शव के जीवित होने पर मचा हड़कंप, रोकना पड़ा दाह संस्कार, तस्वीरें

8 अगस्त 2020

युजवेंद्र चहल और धनश्री वर्मा
Cricket News

PHOTO: कौन हैं मिस्ट्री गर्ल धनश्री वर्मा, जो बनेंगी क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल की दुल्हनियां

8 अगस्त 2020

dainik rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today, 9 August 2020: रविवार का दिन सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

8 अगस्त 2020

कोझिकोड प्लेन हादसा, पायलट दीपक साठे
India News

पायलट दीपक साठे ने प्लेन क्रैश होने से पहले बंद कर दिया था इंजन, लगाए थे एयरपोर्ट के तीन चक्कर

8 अगस्त 2020

रिया सुशांत की व्हॉट्सएप चैट
Bollywood

रिया के साथ व्हॉट्सएप चैट में सुशांत ने जताई थी बहन के लिए नाराजगी! अभिनेत्री के वकील ने चैट की जारी

8 अगस्त 2020

एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस
India News

Kozhikode Crash: 35 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरकर एयर इंडिया विमान के हुए दो टुकड़े, देखिए हादसे की भयावह तस्वीरें

8 अगस्त 2020

अपनी मंगेतर के साथ युजवेंद्र चहल
Cricket News

क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल ने की सगाई, सोशल मीडिया पर मंगेतर के साथ शेयर की दिलकश फोटो

8 अगस्त 2020

चौबेपुर थाने में पत्नी के साथ दंडवत उमकांत
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की आंख कान कहे जाने वाले उमाकांत ने किया सरेंडर, गले में टांगी तख्ती- 'रहम किया जाए'

8 अगस्त 2020

बाईं तरफ आरोपी सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद, दाईं तस्वीर में पीड़िता के पिता से मिले केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

12 वर्षीय बच्ची से दरिंदगीः पड़ोसी ने बताया- जब पहली बार कमरे से निकली तो सबने सोचा छत से गिरी है वो

8 अगस्त 2020

Best Low Cost Broadband Plans
Tech Diary

एयरटेल, एक्ट फाइबर, टाटा स्काई और जियो फाइबर के सस्ते ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान

8 अगस्त 2020

Recommended Videos

केरल प्लेन क्रैश : हादसे में मरने वाला एक यात्री कोरोना पॉजिटिव

केरल में कोझिकोड एयरपोर्ट पर एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस विमान हादसे में मरने वाले यात्रियों में एक शख्स कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकला है। देखिए रिपोर्ट

8 अगस्त 2020

सिमरन पांडे 0:30

#HindiHainHum: सिमरन पांडे ने बताया हिंदी का महत्व

8 अगस्त 2020

संजय गुप्ता 0:37

#HindiHainHum: संजय गुप्ता ने पढ़ी हिंदी कविता

8 अगस्त 2020

साधना सिंह 0:54

#HindiHainHum: साधना सिंह ने पढ़ी हिंदी कविता

8 अगस्त 2020

सुरेन्द्र शर्मा 0:50

#HindiHainHum: सुरेन्द्र शर्मा ने समय पर पढ़ा शेर

8 अगस्त 2020

Most Read

supreme court
India News

सुशांत मामला: मुंबई पुलिस ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल किया जवाब, सीबीआई जांच पर सवाल

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत मामले में मुंबई पुलिस ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपना जवाब दाखिल कर दिया।

8 अगस्त 2020

ऐश्वर्या श्योराण
India News

यूपीएसएसी में 93वां स्थान हासिल करने वाली ऐश्वर्या की 16 फर्जी इंस्टाग्राम प्रोफाइल, एफआईआर दर्ज

8 अगस्त 2020

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
India News

भारत और चीन पर दुनिया का बहुत कुछ निर्भर करता है : जयशंकर

8 अगस्त 2020

वसुंधरा राजे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजस्थान की राजनीतिक उथल-पुथल के बीच वसुंधरा राजे ने राजनाथ सिंह से मुलाकात की

8 अगस्त 2020

Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe
India News

कैप्टन साठे ने मां के जन्मदिन पर अचानक नागपुर पहुंचकर उन्हें सरप्राइज देने की योजना बनाई थी

8 अगस्त 2020

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल का पीएम मोदी पर तंज, देश में लगातार बढ़ती 'असत्य की गंदगी' भी साफ करनी है

8 अगस्त 2020

केरल में एयर इंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोझिकोड विमान हादसा: केरल के मंत्री ने बताया- एक मृतक यात्री था कोरोना पॉजिटिव

8 अगस्त 2020

