Breaking News: भारत करेगा उत्तर कोरिया की मदद, देगा 7.5 करोड़ की आर्थिक सहायता

LiveBreaking News: भारत करेगा उत्तर कोरिया की मदद, देगा 7.5 करोड़ की आर्थिक सहायता
Indore: Vinod Dikshit, SHO Palasia teaches a young boy Raj, after completing his official duties every day. Vinod says,"I met this boy one day during patrolling.He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So,I started teaching him English&Maths." #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/pkn7L9Pqex— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
Mumbai: Migza & Faiz, a couple that runs a school in Malad waived off fee & distributed food among people during lockdown. Faiz says,"I also work for a company.When demand for resources increased, we decided to use my provident fund saving, I've spent around ₹4.5 lakhs till now" pic.twitter.com/U7osZEFoUD— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
During a review meeting on COVID19 remedial steps, CM said that number of dedicated COVID hospitals is being increased & Rs1000 crores will be spent in the next 6 months for developing infrastructure, medication & high-end facilities in these hospitals: Andhra Pradesh CM's Office— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
India is sensitive to the shortage of medical supply situation in DPRK & decided to grant humanitarian assistance of US$1mn in the form of anti-Tuberculosis medicines. The assistance is under aegis of an ongoing World Health Organisation’s anti-tuberculosis programme in DPRK: MEA https://t.co/hZhRlegqCT— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reconstitutes the Panel of Vice-Chairmen. Bhubaneswar Kalita, Vandana Chavan, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Surendra Singh Nagar, L Hanumanthaiah, & Sasmit Patra to be the members. pic.twitter.com/QidTRycKJM— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
देश में कोरोनावायरस की सस्ती और प्रभावी दवा तैयार कर ली गई है। इस दवा को डीजीसीआई (ड्रग्स कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया) से बाजार में लाने की अनुमति भी मिल गई है।
24 जुलाई 2020