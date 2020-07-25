शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 25th July 2020

Live

Breaking News: भारत करेगा उत्तर कोरिया की मदद, देगा 7.5 करोड़ की आर्थिक सहायता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 25 Jul 2020 06:41 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 25th July 2020
kim jong un - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now

खास बातें

  • झारखंड में शुक्रवार को 314 नए मामले, अब तक 76 लोगों की मौत
  • दुनिया में कोरोना से सबसे कम संक्रमण व मृत्यु दर वाले देशों में भारत- हर्षवर्धन
  • गुजरात में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के 1,068 नए मामले, 26 लोगों की मौत
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

06:40 AM, 25-Jul-2020

राजकोट: 'गौशाला' मिशन लॉन्च 

राष्ट्रीय कामधेनु आयोग (आरकेए) ने इस बार गणेश चतुर्थी के लिए देश भर में 'गौशालाओं' को बढ़ावा देने के लिए एक मिशन शुरू किया है। इसके तहत गाय के गोबर का उपयोग  कर भगवान गणेश की पर्यावरण के अनुकूल मूर्तियां बनाई जाएंगी।
विज्ञापन
05:28 AM, 25-Jul-2020

इंदौर: अंग्रेजी और गणित पढ़ रहा पुलिसकर्मी

पलासिया एसएचओ विनोद दीक्षित एक लड़के को रोज अंग्रेजी और गणित पढ़ा रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि एक दिन गश्त के दौरान यह लड़का मिला था। उसने बताया कि वह पुलिसकर्मी बनना चाहता है, परंतु उसके पास ट्यूशन पढ़ने के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं। तभी से मैंने रोज ड्यूटी खत्म होने के बाद उसे पढ़ाना शुरू कर दिया।



 
04:58 AM, 25-Jul-2020

जम्मू और कश्मीर: ओपन जिम का उद्घाटन

ऊधमपुर में हाउसिंग कॉलोनी पार्क में पुलिस महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह ने एक ओपन-एयर जिम का उद्घाटन किया।
04:42 AM, 25-Jul-2020

तमिलनाडु: सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

रामेश्वरम मछुआरा संघ (आरएफए) के सदस्यों ने पेट्रोलियम पदार्थों की कीमतों को लेकर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
04:33 AM, 25-Jul-2020

राजस्थान में भी बनेगा प्लाज्मा बैंक

राज्य सरकार जयपुर के सवाई मान सिंह अस्पताल में प्रदेश का पहला प्लाज्मा बैंक स्थापित करने जा रही है। मैं कोरोना का मात देने वाले लोगों से अपील करता हूं कि वह अधिक से अधिक संख्या में प्लाज्मा दान करें, ताकि और लोगों की जान बचाई जा सके। -रघु शर्मा, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री
04:22 AM, 25-Jul-2020

मुंबई: स्कूल की फीस माफ, जरूरतमंदों के लिए कर रहे भोजन की व्यवस्था

मलाड में एक स्कूल चलाने वाले दंपती लॉकडाउन के दौरान स्कूल की फीस माफ कर दी। साथ ही जरूरतमंदों के लिए भोजन की व्यवस्था कर रहे हैं। फैज नाम के शख्स ने कहा कि मैं एक कंपनी में काम करता हूं। जब संसाधन कम पड़ने लगे तो मैंने अपने पीएफ की राशि का उपयोग इस काम के लिए करने का फैसला किया। अब तक करीब 4.5 लाख रुपये जरूरतमंदों के भोजन की व्यवस्था करने पर खर्च हो चुका है।




 
04:06 AM, 25-Jul-2020

बिहार: दरभंगा में बाढ़

दरभंगा जिले में लगातार बारिश के चलते लोगों को बाढ़ जैसे हालात का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
03:57 AM, 25-Jul-2020

हरियाणा: पांच बच्चों का कातिल गिरफ्तार

जींद में पांच बच्चों का कत्ल करने के आरोपी शख्स को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपी ने हाल ही में अपनी दो बेटियों की हत्या का जुर्म कबूल कर लिया है। साथ ही उसने बताया है कि वह पहले भी तीन बच्चों की हत्या कर चुका है।
03:43 AM, 25-Jul-2020

दिल्ली: सिनेमा हॉल खोलने की तैयारी

राजधानी में सिनेमा हॉल दोबारा खोलने की तैयारी की जा रही है। एक सिनेमा हॉल कंपनी के सीईओ जी. दत्ता ने कहा कि हम सैनिटाइजेशन और मास्क की व्यवस्था कर रहे हैं। कागजी टिकट का उपयोग अब नहीं होगी। प्रवेश द्वार, निकास द्वार आदि पर कोरोना के मद्देनजर भीड़ ना लगे इसका ध्यान रखा जाएगा।
03:32 AM, 25-Jul-2020

त्रिपुरा: संक्रमित महिला ने बच्चे को दिया जन्म

त्रिपुरा में कोरोना से संक्रमित एक महिला ने कोविड अस्पताल में बच्चे को जन्म दिया। अस्पताल के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि मां और बच्चे दोनों की हालत ठीक है। चार दिन पहले आईजीएम अस्पताल में प्रेग्नेंसी जांच के दौरान यह महिला संक्रमित हो गई थी।
01:13 AM, 25-Jul-2020

आंध्रप्रदेश में बढ़ाई जाएगी कोविड अस्पतालों की संख्या

आंध्रप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी ने कहा है कि राज्य में कोविड अस्पतालों की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी और इसके लिए अगले 6 महीनों में 1,000 करोड़ खर्च किए जाएंगे।
 
12:51 AM, 25-Jul-2020

भारत करेगा उत्तर कोरिया की मदद

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि भारत उत्तर कोरिया में चिकित्सा आपूर्ति की स्थिति की कमी के प्रति संवेदनशील है। फैसला लिया गया है कि तपेदिक-रोधी दवाओं के रूप में 1 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर की मानवीय सहायता दी जाएगी। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के एंटी-ट्यूबरक्लोसिस प्रोग्राम के अंतर्गत यह सहायता दी जाएगी।
 
12:25 AM, 25-Jul-2020

Breaking News: भारत करेगा उत्तर कोरिया की मदद, देगा 7.5 करोड़ की आर्थिक सहायता

राज्यसभा के सभापति और उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू ने शुक्रवार को राज्यसभा के उपसभापति के पैनल का पुनर्गठन किया है। उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू ने इस पैनल में राज्यसभा के 6 सदस्यों को शामिल किया है।
1.भुवनेश्वर कलिता 2.वंदना चव्हाण 3. सुखेंदु शेखर राय 4.सुरेंद्र सिंह नागर 5.एल हनुमंतैया 6.सस्मित पात्रा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
breaking news breaking news in hindi oronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine update vaccine for coronavirus
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विकास दुबे की पत्नी ऋचा दुबे।
Lucknow

बिकरू कांड के लिए विकास दुबे की पत्नी ने पीड़ित परिवारों से माफी मांगी

25 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Vaccine: कोरोना वैक्सीन बनी तो आपको कैसे मिलेगी?

25 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल बेचारा रिव्यू
Reviews

मिट गया रील और रियल का फर्क, मजबूत कलेजा करके देखिएगा सुशांत की ये आखिरी फिल्म

25 जुलाई 2020

ढाबा के कमरे में मिले युवक-युवतियां
Agra

दुष्कर्म के मामले में पुलिस ने हाईवे किनारे ढाबे पर मारा छापा, कमरे खुले तो दंग रह गई

25 जुलाई 2020

Virus and Bacteria Difference
Health & Fitness

कोरोना के डर से खा रहे हैं एंटीबायोटिक तो रुकिए, पहले बैक्टीरिया और वायरस का अंतर समझिए

24 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
डेब्यू से पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं ये अभिनेत्रियां
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या से लेकर दिशा तक, कभी ऐसी दिखती थीं ये अभिनेत्रियां, पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

24 जुलाई 2020

हिमाचल प्रदेश स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड
Shimla

हिमाचल में 26 जुलाई को प्रस्तावित जेबीटी-शास्त्री की अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा स्थगित

24 जुलाई 2020

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: 272 More Patients Tested Covid 19 Positive , Number of cases cross 5700
Dehradun

Coronavirus In Uttarakhand: 5700 पार पहुंची संक्रमितों की संख्या, आज मिले 272 पॉजिटिव केस, दो की मौत

24 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे (मृतक) , भाई दीपू
Kanpur

दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे का भाई 16 साल से जमानत पर बाहर, जांच में पुराने रिकार्ड देखकर पुलिस भी हैरान

24 जुलाई 2020

दिन की 10 बड़ी खबरें
Bollywood

फर्जी कास्टिंग गिरोह के पर्दाफाश से सुशांत की 'दिल बेचारा' तक, मनोरंजन जगत की 10 फटाफट खबरें

24 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

देश के कई राज्यों में बाढ़ का कहर, कर्नाटक में बचाव दल ने दो लोगों का किया रेस्कयू

कर्नाटक के रायचुर जिले में रेस्कयू अभियान के तहत पानी में डूब रहे दो लोगों को बचाया गया।

24 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस अपडेट 1:18

24 जुलाई कोरोना वायरस अपडेट: जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

24 जुलाई 2020

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 6:37

दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमित किशोरी का कोविड सेंटर में यौन शोषण समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें LIVE

24 जुलाई 2020

लोनार झील 1:29

महाराष्ट्र के लोनार झील के पानी का रंग गुलाबी इस वजह से हुआ था

23 जुलाई 2020

राजस्थान पॉलिटिक्स अपडेट 1:02

Rajasthan Political Updates: राजस्थान स्पीकर सीपी जोशी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से झटका

23 जुलाई 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

जल्द देश में मिलेगी कोरोना वायरस की सबसे सस्ती दवा, कीमत होगी 59 रुपये

देश में कोरोनावायरस की सस्ती और प्रभावी दवा तैयार कर ली गई है। इस दवा को डीजीसीआई (ड्रग्स कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया) से बाजार में लाने की अनुमति भी मिल गई है।

24 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Govt extends work from home norms for IT ITES companies till Dec 31
India News

लॉकडाउन: अब 31 दिसंबर तक 'वर्क फ्रॉम होम', केंद्र सरकार ने बढ़ाई समयावधि   

23 जुलाई 2020

लाल किले की प्राचीर से देशवासियों को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह को लेकर सरकार ने जारी किए दिशानिर्देश, ऐसा होगा नजारा

24 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

24 नवंबर तक रहेगा घरेलू विमान सेवाओं पर प्रतिबंध, किराये में भी नहीं होगा बदलाव

24 जुलाई 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

पूर्वी लद्दाख से सेनाएं जल्द और पूरी तरह से हटाने पर भारत-चीन राजी

25 जुलाई 2020

लापरवाही: दिल्ली में अशोक रोड पर फेंका गया मास्क
India News

मास्क-दस्ताने काटकर 72 घंटे रखने के बाद कूड़ेदान में डालें, सीपीसीबी ने कोरोना कचरे पर जारी किए दिशा-निर्देश

25 जुलाई 2020

लद्दाख क्षेत्र
India News

चीनी घुसपैठ: सेना के सामने खड़ी हो गई बड़ी चुनौती, जाड़ों में कैसे होगी बॉर्डर पर सैनिकों को रसद की आपूर्ति!

24 जुलाई 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited