शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   BR Ambedkar great-grandson Rajaratna Ambedkar said RSS is India terrorist organizations

अंबेडकर के परपोते ने आरएसएस को बताया आतंकी संगठन, कहा- इनके पास हथियार और गोला-बारूद कहां से आते हैं

एएनआई, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 03:31 PM IST
Rajaratna Ambedkar, Dr BR Ambedkar great-grandson
Rajaratna Ambedkar, Dr BR Ambedkar great-grandson - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर के परपोते राजरत्न अंबेडकर ने रविवार को कोलकाता में आरएसएस को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया है। राजरत्न अंबेडकर ने कहा, 'मैंने कहा था कि आरएसएस भारत का आतंकवादी संगठन है, इस पर पाबंदी लगाइए ... एक साध्वी पीएम के पास बैठती है और कहती है कि जब भारतीय सेना के हथियार और गोला-बारूद खत्म हो गए थे, तो आरएसएस ने उन्हें मुहैया कराया। मैं पूछना चाहता हूं कि आरएसएस को हथियार और गोला-बारूद कैसे मिला?
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

वो पांच देश, जिनके पास नहीं है अपना लिखित संविधान, ऐसे चलता है शासन

26 जनवरी 2020

युवक की लाश मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

बेटी को भतीजे के साथ एक कमरे में देख शर्म से पानी-पानी हुई पिता की आंखें, 24 घंटे घर में ही रखी लाश

26 जनवरी 2020

अमृता को मेडिकल छात्रों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
Kanpur

एमबीबीएस छात्रा अमृता की मौत के बाद मेडिकल छात्रों में आक्रोश, देर रात कॉलेज में निकला कैंडिल मार्च

26 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
27 जनवरी का राशिफल
Predictions

27 जनवरी राशिफल: सोमवार के दिन इन 5 राशियों की बदल सकती है किस्मत, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

27 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

जब बॉबी की हालत देख रो पड़े थे सनी देओल, दस साल तक मांगा था काम

27 जनवरी 2020

Bobby Deol
bobby deol
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol
Bollywood

जब बॉबी की हालत देख रो पड़े थे सनी देओल, दस साल तक मांगा था काम

27 जनवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: बेघर होते ही आसिम पर भड़कीं शेफाली जरीवाला, बोलीं- 'बाहर बहुत लोगों से पिटने वाला है'

26 जनवरी 2020

Shefali Zariwala , Asim Riaz
Shefali, Asim and Parag
Shefali Jariwala
Parag, Asim and Shefali
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बेघर होते ही आसिम पर भड़कीं शेफाली जरीवाला, बोलीं- 'बाहर बहुत लोगों से पिटने वाला है'

26 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
विज्ञापन
rss terrorist organizations
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सलमान खान बिग बॉस सीजन-10
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सलमान खान ने बातों-बातों में खोल दिया विनर का नाम, घरवाले नहीं दे पाए ध्यान

27 जनवरी 2020

Chhapaak Box Office Collection
Bollywood

17वें दिन Tanhaji का धुआंधार कलेक्शन, बजट भी नहीं निकाल पाई दीपिका की Chhapaak

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
bobby deol
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल ने 25 साल के करियर में दी सिर्फ 4 हिट फिल्में, फिर भी हैं करोड़ों की संपत्ति के मालिक

27 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case mukesh singh
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश की याचिका पर तत्काल सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार

27 जनवरी 2020

कोबी ब्रायन
Other Sports

कौन हैं बास्केटबॉल के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट, जिनकी मौत पर पूरा अमेरिका रो रहा

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: मिर्ची गैंग के सदस्य उमेश ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, आशू ने मारी थी मैनेजर को गोली!

27 जनवरी 2020

shefali jariwala
Bollywood

घर से बाहर निकलते ही शेफाली ने पारस के गेम का किया पर्दाफाश, आकांक्षा के बारे में भी बोली ये बात

27 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल का जन्मदिन और अदनान को पद्मश्री देने पर कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल, पांच खबरें

27 जनवरी 2020

Bobby Deol
Bollywood

जब बॉबी की हालत देख रो पड़े थे सनी देओल, दस साल तक मांगा था काम

27 जनवरी 2020

Ajit Khan
Bollywood

घर से भागकर मुंबई में गुंडागर्दी करता था ये एक्टर, ऐसे बना फिल्मों का 'लॉयन'

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सीएए के खिलाफ अलीगढ़ में पथराव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए हिंसा के पीछे पीएफआई, वकील सिब्बल-इंदिरा जयसिंह को दिए गए पैसे: ईडी

ईडी ने बैंक खातों में धन जमा करने की तारीखों और सीएए विरोध की तारीखों के बीच परस्पर संबंध दिखाया है।

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनआरसी से ट्रांसजेन्डर वर्ग को बाहर रखने का आरोप, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केन्द्र और असम से मांगा जवाब

27 जनवरी 2020

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केरल-पंजाब और राजस्थान की राह पर पश्चिम बंगाल, विधानसभा में सीएए के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पेश

27 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की मौत का मामला, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार से किया जवाब तलब

27 जनवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस
India News

कोरोनावायरस की शिकार छात्रा चीन से लौटी बिहार, PMCH में भर्ती, मचा हड़कंप

27 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह-एके भल्ला
India News

मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, उग्रवादी समूह एनडीएफबी के साथ समझौते पर किए हस्ताक्षर

27 जनवरी 2020

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर आजाद
India News

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने वापस दिल्ली भेजा

27 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

कोरोना की आशंका में चीन से लौटी युवती का पटना के PMCH तो जयपुर के SMS अस्पताल में युवक का इलाज जारी

27 जनवरी 2020

एयर इंडिया
India News

एयर इंडिया की 100 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी बेचने की तैयारी, सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले- जाऊंगा कोर्ट

27 जनवरी 2020

सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए के बाद एनपीआर प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, केंद्र को भेजा नोटिस

27 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली के नरेला में अरविंद केजरीवाल का रोड शो, शरद चौहान पर ‘आप’ ने फिर से जताया है भरोसा

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सभी दलों ने एड़ी चोटी का जोर लगा लिया है। अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली के नरेला में रोड शो किया। दिल्ली में आठ फरवरी को वोट डाले जाने हैं।

27 जनवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 1:24

कोरोनावायरस की शिकार छात्रा चीन से लौटी बिहार, PMCH में भर्ती, मचा हड़कंप

27 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:02

घर बैठे करोड़ों कैसे कमाते हैं बॉबी देओल, फिल्मों के अलावा भी है काम

27 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 2:34

कोरोना की आशंका में चीन से लौटी युवती का पटना के PMCH तो जयपुर के SMS अस्पताल में युवक का इलाज जारी

27 जनवरी 2020

मलंग 2:47

रिलीज से पहले 'मलंग' केे स्टारकास्ट ने की पार्टी, सेल्फी लेने के लिए जमा हुए फैंस

27 जनवरी 2020

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

निकाह हलाला, बहुपत्नी प्रथा के खिलाफ मामले में पक्षकार बनने मुस्लिम बोर्ड पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 जनवरी 2020

संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र
India News

बजट सत्र: 30 जनवरी को सरकार ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक, 31 को एनडीए नेता बनाएंगे रणनीति

27 जनवरी 2020

कोब
India News

मशहूर बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट की हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश में मौत

27 जनवरी 2020

मदुरै में स्कूल बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त
India News

तमिलनाडु: मदुरै में स्कूल बस हुई दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 20 बच्चे घायल

27 जनवरी 2020

बाबा रामदेव
India News

सीएए: विरोध प्रदर्शनों पर बोले बाबा रामदेव- हिंसा फैलाना, देश को विभाजित करने की बात करना देशद्रोह

27 जनवरी 2020

संबित पात्रा
India News

शरजील के बाद अफजल गुरु निर्दोष के लगे नारे, भाजपा नेता संबित पात्रा ने ट्वीट किया वीडियो

27 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited