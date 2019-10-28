शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   boy fell into drain, he was rescued and taken to hospital where he was declared dead

महाराष्ट्र: नाले में गिरा सात साल का मासूम, हारा जिंदगी की जंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 11:58 AM IST
नाले में गिरा मासूम
नाले में गिरा मासूम - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे क्षेत्र में सात साल का एक बच्चा रविवार दोपहर को नाले में गिर गया। उसे बचाया लिया लेकिन वह जिंदगी की जंग हार गया। उसे अस्पताल लेकर जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।
विज्ञापन

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

खेलते-खेलते नाले में गिरा तीन साल का मासूम
India News

वीडियो: पैर फिसला और नाले में गिरा तीन साल का मासूम, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

11 जुलाई 2019

सीवर में गिरा 10 साल का दीपक
Bihar

बिहार: 45 घंटे से चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के बाद भी नहीं मिला दीपक, कोशिश जारी

19 नवंबर 2018

इसी नाले में गिरकर हुई मासूम की मौत
Chandigarh

सांसद के आदर्श गांव की नाली में गिरकर मासूम की मौत, प्रधानमंत्री को लिखा पत्र

10 अक्टूबर 2018

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

नाले के तेज बहाव में बहा पांच वर्षीय मासूम और किसान

14 अगस्त 2018

A child falls down in a big drain in Lucknow.
Lucknow

खुले गहरे नाले में गिरा मां के पीछे जा रहा मासूम, तलाश जारी, हड़कंप, तस्वीरें

7 अगस्त 2017

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

इकलौते बेटे को बचाने के लिए मौत के मुंह में कूदी मां, बच्चे की दर्दनाक मौत

6 जनवरी 2017

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
drain rescued brought dead
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Hema Malini, Preity Zinta,Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन की दिवाली पार्टी में हेमा मालिनी, तापसी पन्नू सहित उमड़े ये बॉलीवुड सितारे

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Aditi Rao Hydari
Bollywood

फिल्मों में काम बदले अदिति राव हैदरी से की गई थी ऐसी डिमांड, रो-रोकर हुआ था बुरा हाल

28 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
vishwa bhanu
Bollywood

अभिनेता ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत, 'पड़ोसियों ने नहीं मनाने दी दिवाली', दीये जलाने से रोका

28 अक्टूबर 2019

karan johar
Bollywood

करण जौहर की दिवाली पूजा में लगा सेलेब्स का मेला, कार्तिक और सारा फिर दिखे करीब

28 अक्टूबर 2019

US Special Forces
India News

ऑपरेशन बगदादी: अमेरिकी कमांडो हेलीकॉप्टर से आए और 15 मिनट में ऐसे किया खात्मा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अबु बक्र अल बगदादी
World

अबतक कई बार मारा जा चुका है बगदादी, जानिए इस बार अमेरिकी दावे में कितना है दम

28 अक्टूबर 2019

IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dream to Capture India and Rome
National

भारत पर था कब्जे का सपना, कैसी दुनिया बनाना चाहता था बगदादी और क्या थी उसकी योजना?

28 अक्टूबर 2019

इसी कार में मिला था युवक का शव
Jhansi

कार में युवक का शव मिलने के बाद चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पत्नी की करतूत से पुलिस हैरान

28 अक्टूबर 2019

महिला का जलती चिता से निकाला शव
Bulandshahar

जलती चिता से निकाला विवाहिता का शव, पिता और भाई को बंधक बनाने का आरोप

28 अक्टूबर 2019

डिंपल यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश ने कुछ इस अंदाज में मनाई दिवाली, डिंपल भी बच्चों के साथ आईं नजर

28 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अंधविश्वास से परेशान जिलाधिकारी ने कहा- भूत को ढूंढ़कर लाओ, 50 हजार इनाम पाओ

ओडिशा के एक जिलाधिकारी ने जादू-टोना और अंधविश्वास से जुड़ी प्रथाओं से उबारने और लोगों के बीच जागरुकता पैदा करने के लिए रोचक पहल शुरू की है। इसके तहत जो व्यक्ति भूतों के अस्तित्व को साबित कर देगा, उसे 50 हजार रुपये का इनाम दिए जाने की घोषणा की गई है।

28 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
India News

पिछले पांच सालों में दिवाली के दिन मुंबई में रही सबसे साफ हवा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

राजनाथ ने तीनों सेनाध्यक्षों से मुलाकात की
India News

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से मिलने पहुंचे तीनों सेना प्रमुख

28 अक्टूबर 2019

US Special Forces
India News

ऑपरेशन बगदादी: अमेरिकी कमांडो हेलीकॉप्टर से आए और 15 मिनट में ऐसे किया खात्मा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

केरल: पॉक्सो कोर्ट ने सबूत के अभाव में तीन आरोपियो को किया बरी

28 अक्टूबर 2019

सब्जी मंडी में लगी आग
India News

ओडिशा: संबलपुर सब्जी मार्केट में लगी भीषण आग, 70 से ज्यादा दुकानें जलकर राख

28 अक्टूबर 2019

राज्यपाल से मिले देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सीएम पद पर खींचतान जारी, शिवसेना के बाद फडणवीस भी राज्यपाल से मिले

28 अक्टूबर 2019

रामदास अठावले
India News

अठावले ने शिवसेना को दी सलाह, आदित्य के लिए डिप्टी सीएम का पद करें स्वीकार

28 अक्टूबर 2019

एचडी कुमारस्वामी-बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

कर्नाटक: कांग्रेस और जेडीएस के बीच बढ़ी रार, येदियुरप्पा के समर्थन में उतरे कुमारस्वामी

28 अक्टूबर 2019

शिवसेना
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सीएम पद पर फंसा पेंच, उद्धव बोले जो तय हुआ उससे कम कुछ भी नहीं चाहिए

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली में दिवाली की रात बढ़ा प्रदूषण, खतरनाक स्तर तक हवा हुई जहरीली

दिल्ली में दिवाली की रात खूब पटाखे चले। इनसे दिल्ली का हवा और जहरीली हो गई। प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर तक पहुंच गया।

28 अक्टूबर 2019

शिवसेना 2:12

महाराष्ट्र में सीएम पद पर फंसा पेंच, उद्धव बोले जो तय हुआ उससे कम कुछ भी नहीं चाहिए

28 अक्टूबर 2019

मोदी 2:36

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजौरी में बोले पीएम मोदी, देश का सैनिक मेरा परिवार है

27 अक्टूबर 2019

भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा 1:23

जजपा पर भड़के भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा कहा, वोट किसी का और सपोर्ट किसी और का

27 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर 2:10

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजौरी में पीएम मोदी ने जवानों के साथ मनाई दीपावली

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: भाजपा को मिला एक विधायक का समर्थन, फडणवीस को लिखा पत्र

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे को बचाने का प्रयास जारी
India News

तमिलनाडु: बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे को बचाने का काम जारी, 100 फीट की गहराई पर अटका

28 अक्टूबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

28 अक्टूबर 2019

वल्लभानेनी वामसी
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: तेलुगु देशम पार्टी के विधायक वल्लभानेनी वामसी ने दिया इस्तीफा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

सऊदी प्रिंस सलमान के साथ पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ( फाइल फोटो)
India News

सऊदी की दो दिवसीय यात्रा के लिए आज रवाना होंगे पीएम मोदी, भारत के लिए अहम दौरा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बच्चों के साथ अपराध (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

देश में हर रोज बच्चों के खिलाफ होते हैं 350 अपराध, यूपी पहले नंबर पर

28 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited