बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Bombay HC directs Mumbai police to not take any coercive action against DCP Akbar Pathan in an extortion matter involving Param Bir Singh

फिरौती मामला: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का आदेश, डीसीपी अकबर पठान के खिलाफ दंडात्मक कार्रवाई न करे मुंबई पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:37 PM IST
विज्ञापन
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : पीटीआई

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त परमबीर सिंह से संबंधित फिरौती मामले में बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने डीसीपी अकबर पठान की याचिका रद्द कर दी है। इसके साथ ही पुलिस को उनके खिलाफ कोई दंडात्मक कार्रवाई नहीं करने को कहा गया है। बता दें कि डीसीपी पठान इस मामले में एक सह आरोपी हैं। मुंबई पुलिस ने इस मामले में बीते दिनों परमबीर सिंह, डीसीपी पठान, चार पुलिस निरीक्षकों, दो नागरिकों औक कुछ कनिष्ठ स्तर के पुलिस कर्मियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया था। 
विज्ञापन

 

Extortion matter involving ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh: Quashing petition of DCP Akbar Pathan adjourned by Bombay HC for 5th August. The police have been asked to not take any coercive action against him.



DCP Pathan has been named as a co-accused in the matter. pic.twitter.com/u8yY2ewycW

— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national bombay high court dcp akbar pathan param bir singh mumbai police extortion case
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

CBSE 12th Result 2021
Education

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: सीबीएसई ने दी जानकारी, अगले हफ्ते तक जारी होगा 10वीं का परिणाम

30 जुलाई 2021

पीवी सिंधु
Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचीं सिंधु, पुरुष हॉकी में भारत ने जापान पर बनाई 2-1 की बढ़त

30 जुलाई 2021

लवलीना बोरगोहेन
Other Sports

इरादा: 'यहां सिर्फ एक ही मेडल, वह है गोल्ड' बॉक्सर लवलीना ने भरी हुंकार, बोलीं- फाइनल के बाद ही कहूंगी थैंक्यू

30 जुलाई 2021

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका में टीम इंडिया पर कोरोना का कहर, दो और खिलाड़ी हुए पॉजिटिव

30 जुलाई 2021

उत्तर प्रदेश चुनाव 2022- भाजपा सांसद बैठक
India News

उत्तर प्रदेश चुनाव: सांसद बैठक से दूर रहे ये दो चर्चित चेहरे, नड्डा ने कोने में बैठीं मेनका को मना कर आगे बुलाया

30 जुलाई 2021

विनीता चौधरी सैलाब में बही
Ghaziabad

सलाम: पानी का सैलाब देख विनीता ने 'मौत' से लड़ाया पंजा, बहादुरी का किस्सा सुन गाजियाबाद में नम हुई हर आंख

30 जुलाई 2021

इंटरनेशनल स्पेस स्टेशन
World

टला हादसा: 45 मिनट तक नासा के नियंत्रण में नहीं रहा इंटरनेशनल स्पेस स्टेशन, रूसी मॉड्यूल ने की गड़बड़

30 जुलाई 2021

परीक्षा रिजल्ट 2021
Education

कक्षा 10वीं, 12वीं: इन 5 बोर्ड के परिणाम आज होंगे जारी, यहां देखें रिजल्ट घोषणा का समय

30 जुलाई 2021

भाजपा विधायक को सीवर के पानी में घुमाया
Ghaziabad

दर्द का अहसास: पदयात्रा करने गए थे भाजपा विधायक, नाराज लोगों ने सीवर के पानी में करा दी 'सैर'

30 जुलाई 2021

कारगिल पर बनी फिल्में
Bollywood

Shershaah: कारगिल पर बनीं फिल्मों में बार बार चूके मुंबइया फिल्मकार, अब कसौटी पर करण जौहर का ‘शेरशाह’

30 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited