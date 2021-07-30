फिरौती मामला: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का आदेश, डीसीपी अकबर पठान के खिलाफ दंडात्मक कार्रवाई न करे मुंबई पुलिस

Extortion matter involving ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh: Quashing petition of DCP Akbar Pathan adjourned by Bombay HC for 5th August. The police have been asked to not take any coercive action against him.
DCP Pathan has been named as a co-accused in the matter. pic.twitter.com/u8yY2ewycW — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021
