Home ›   India News ›   BJP Yuva Morcha member hospitalised after being attacked in Alipurduar west Bengal

पश्चिम बंगाल : भाजपा युवा मोर्चा का सदस्य हमले में घायल, टीएमसी पर आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Thu, 25 Mar 2021 12:29 AM IST
हमले में घायल भाजपा युवा मोर्चा सदस्य...
हमले में घायल भाजपा युवा मोर्चा सदस्य... - फोटो : ani
पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव प्रचार जोरों पर है। यहां आए दिन नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमलों की खबरें आ रही हैं। बुधवार को बंगाल के अलीपुरद्वार में भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के एक सदस्य पर हमला हुआ। इसमें वह बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। स्थानीय भाजपा नेताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि हमला टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया।
