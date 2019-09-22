शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक: भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ से की मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 05:01 PM IST
जेपी नड्डा, क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ से मुलाकात करते हुए
जेपी नड्डा, क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ से मुलाकात करते हुए - फोटो : ANI
भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने रविवार को क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ से बंगलूरू में उनके आवास पर मुलाकात की। पार्टी के जन संपर्क अभियान के तहत इस मुलाकात के दौरान भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव मुरलीधर राव भी साथ रहे। राव ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से एक फोटो पोस्ट की जिसमें दोनों के साथ कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डीवी सदानंद गौडा भी नजर आ रहे हैं। 
राव ने ट्वीट कर लिखा ' बेहद प्रतिभावान, सम्माननीय और द वॉल के नाम से मशहूर क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ से बंगलूरू में मुलाकात की। इस दौरान पार्टी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा भी हमारे साथ थे।'
 


 
j p nadda rahul dravid sampark se samarthan abhiyan
