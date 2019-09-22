कर्नाटक: भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ से की मुलाकात

Met d very talented, widely respected & commonly known as 'the wall', cricketer Sh Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru along with BJP National Working president Sh @JPNadda ji as part of #RashtriyaEktaAbhiyan and briefed him about the advantages of abrogation of article 370 & 35A from J&K. pic.twitter.com/HCzp8Vjhkf— P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) September 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को जानकारी मिली है कि मशहूर टीवी क्विज शो 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' की लोकप्रियता को भुनाने के लिए पाकिस्तान में बैठे कुछ लोग फर्जी सोशल मीडिया हैंडल के जरिए लोगों को फंसाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
22 सितंबर 2019