विज्ञापन
पश्चिम बंगाल में राजनीतिक हिंसा के विरोध में कल एसपी ऑफिस का घेराव करेंगे भाजपाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 05:33 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष
पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष - फोटो : एएनआई
पश्चिम बंगाल में इस साल हुए लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले से शुरू हुई राजनीतिक हिंसा की घटनाएं अब तक जारी हैं। भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने फैसला लिया है कि सोमवार को वह इन हिंसा के विरोध में पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय (एसपी ऑफिस) का घेराव करेगी। 
राज्य में भाजपा के अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष ने बताया कि हिंसा को लेकर कल हम एसपी कार्यालय का घेराव करेंगे। बांकुरा और भाटपारा के अलावा ऐसे स्थान हैं जहां लोगों की हत्या हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि यही कारण है कि राज्य सरकार से जनता का भरोसा उठ रहा है। 


 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
