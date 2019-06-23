पश्चिम बंगाल में राजनीतिक हिंसा के विरोध में कल एसपी ऑफिस का घेराव करेंगे भाजपाई

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh: Tomorrow there is a gherao of SP office over the violence in the state. Besides Bankura, Bhatpara there are places where people are being killed. That's why people are their losing trust in this government. pic.twitter.com/6hxXwI1Fht— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के काफिले पर हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद भारती नौसेना भी पूरी तरह तैयार थी। नौसेना ने समंदर में पाकिस्तानी जल सीमा के पास अपनी पनडुब्बी सहित अस्त्र-शस्त्र तैनात कर दिए थे।
23 जून 2019