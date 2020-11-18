पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, परिवार ने टीएमसी पर लगाए आरोप

West Bengal: A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found dead in Tufanganj area of Coochbehar district, earlier today. Family of the deceased alleges that he was killed by TMC goons.
"We have detained one person. There is no political angle in the case", says SP. pic.twitter.com/1fdBoNOr0B — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020
