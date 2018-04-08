शहर चुनें

भारत बंद में हिंसा के लिए बसपा-सपा जिम्मेदार : भाजपा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 09:30 PM IST
Thawar Chand Gehlot
Thawar Chand Gehlot - फोटो : file photo
एससी-एसटी कानून में बदलाव के विरोध में भारत बंद के दौरान देश भर में हिंसा के लिए भाजपा ने बसपा, सपा और कांग्रेस को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। केंद्रीय मंत्री थावर चंद गहलोत ने कहा कि दलित संगठनों द्वारा आयोजित बंद में इन पार्टियों ने साजिश के तहत हिंसा कराई। इस दौरान गहलोत ने खास कर मायावती पर निशाना साधा और कहा कि बसपा के संस्थापक के इतर वह हिंसा की राह पर चल पड़ी हैं।
बसपा प्रमुख की ओर से रविवार को यूपी और केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधने और दलितों के उत्पीड़न के आरोपों पर पलटवार करते हुए गहलोत ने कहा कि मायावती ने दलितों का सत्ता के लिए इस्तेमाल किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांशीराम ने कभी हिंसा को तरजीह नहीं दी।

गहलोत ने कहा कि पीएम की लोकप्रियता से घबराकर विपक्षी दल देश में कटुता, सांप्रदायिकता का माहौल बना रही है। हमेशा दलित हितों पर कुठाराघात करने वाली कांग्रेस इस बिरादरी को बरगलाने में लगी है। मोदी सरकार ने दलित और पिछड़े वर्ग का सही मायने में सशक्तीकरण किया है।
 

