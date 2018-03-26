शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   bjp said, My name is Rahul Gandhi. I give all your data to my friends in Singapore

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के ट्वीट पर बीजेपी का जवाब- 'मैं राहुल गांधी सिंगापुर में करता हूं डाटा लीक'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 11:20 AM IST
मोदी-राहुल
मोदी-राहुल
बीजेपी के आईटी सेल के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने ट्विटर के जरिये कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा है। ट्विटर पर अमित ने लिखा कि- हाय मेरा नाम राहुल गांधी है और मैं देश की सबसे पुरानी पार्टी का राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष हूं। जब आप हमारे आधिकारिक एप पर साइन अप करते हैं तो मैं आपकी सारी जानकारी सिंगापुर में अपने दोस्तों को दे देता हूं। 
अमित ने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस लोगों की जानकारी को अनजान लोगों के साथ शेयर कर सकती है। इसमें अनजान विक्रेता, कार्यकर्ता और कई तरह के समूह हो सकते हैं। अमित ने कुछ तस्वीरें भी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हैं। 

मालवीय ने लिखा, कांग्रेस कहती है कि वो आपके डाटा को लाइक-माइंडेड ग्रुप्स को शेयर करेगी तो चिंता बढ़ जाती है। पत्थरबाजों, माओवादियों, भारत के टुकड़े गैंग और चीनी दूतावास से लेकर दुनियाभर में 'विख्यात' कैम्ब्रिज ऐनालिटिका (CA) जैसों तक आपकी जानकारी पहुंच सकती है। 

दरअसल अमित मालवीय ने यह तंज राहुल गांधी के ट्वीट के जवाब में कसा है। रविवार को राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नमो एप पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे। राहुल ने कहा था कि नमो एप के जरिये भारतीयों के निजी डाटा को लीक किया जा रहा है। 

राहुल ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा था कि हाय, मैं नरेंद्र मोदी हूं और मैं देश का पीएम हूं। जब आप मेरे नमो एप में साइन अप करते हैं तो मैं आपका सारा डाटा अपने अमेरिकी कंपनियों के दोस्तों को दे देता हूं। राहुल गांधी आरोप लगा रहे थे कि लोगों की निजी जानकारियों को अमेरिकी कंपनियों के साथ साझा किया जा रहा है। 

कांग्रेस का आरोप था कि निजी जानकारियों को क्लेवर टैप के जरिये अमेरिकी कंपनियों को भेजा जा रहा है। वहीं बीजेपी के आईटी सेल के हेड अमित मालवीय ने कहा था कि कांग्रेस पीएम मोदी और नमो ऐप से डरी हुई है। 
 

RELATED

rahul gandhi twitter bjp pm modi congress

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Mahira Khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में पहली ही फिल्म से विवादों में आ गई थीं शाहरुख खान की ये हीरोइन, 1 साल बाद बयां किया दर्द

26 मार्च 2018

Birthday special of famous bollywood actor and villain Prakash Raj
Bollywood

12 साल छोटी डांसर से शादी और पहली पत्नी से तलाक, ऐसी है इस विलेन की पर्सनल लाइफ

26 मार्च 2018

Birthday Special: When actor Prakash Raj openly challenged PM Narendra Modi
Bollywood

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को खुलेआम चुनौती दे चुका है यह एक्टर, कहलाता है फिल्मी दुनिया का 'डॉन'

26 मार्च 2018

R Madhavan
Bollywood

आर माधवन ने बयां किया 'सिम्बा' से आउट होने का दुख, सोशल मीडिया पर खोल दिया ये बड़ा राज

26 मार्च 2018

Raid
Bollywood

100 करोड़ के क्लब में पहुंचने की तैयारी में 'रेड', वीकेंड में की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

26 मार्च 2018

इमरान हाशमी और ईशा गुप्ता
Bollywood

शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रहीं इमरान हाशमी की ये हीरोइन, करोड़पति डिजाइनर के साथ लेंगी सात फेरे

26 मार्च 2018

Race 3
Bollywood

खतरनाक लुक में सामने आई 'रेस' फैमिली, सलमान के एक पोस्ट ने बता दी फिल्म की पूरी कहानी

26 मार्च 2018

Jennifer Pamplona
Weird Stories

किम कार्दशियन जैसा दिखने की चाहत में लड़की ने अपने साथ किया कुछ ऐसा, करोड़ों खर्च कर हो गई ये हालत

26 मार्च 2018

sara ali khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड डेब्यू से पहले सारा अली खान की भारी डिमांड, अमृता ने बेटी को दे डाली है यह सख्त वार्निंग

26 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Bollywood

फेमस टीवी एंकर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज, ऑन कैमरा कहा था - 'इंडस्ट्री में काम करती हैं वेश्याएं'

26 मार्च 2018

Most Read

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
India News

नीतीश से यह पूछा जाना चाहिए कि वारंट के बावजूद पुलिस क्यों नहीं कर रही गिरफ्तारी: सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी

केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे के बेटे पर भागलपुर में हिंसा भड़काने का आरोप लगा है जिसकी वजह से उनके खिलाफ दो एफआईआर दर्ज हैं।

26 मार्च 2018

ममता बनर्जी
India News

बीजेपी के खिलाफ तीसरे मोर्चे की सुगबुगाहट तेज, दिल्ली में आज होगी सोनिया-ममता की मुलाकात

26 मार्च 2018

सुषमा-सोहेल
India News

जल्द 20 डॉक्टरों की टीम को इस वजह से पाकिस्तान भेजेगा भारत

26 मार्च 2018

viral letter of Manohar parrikar repentance and introspection is hoax and mischievous
India News

मनोहर परिकर का वायरल लेटर है झूठा, सीएम ने कहा- अफवाहों पर ना करें विश्वास

26 मार्च 2018

Saudi Arabia has opened its airspace for Air India to fly to Israel
India News

सऊदी अरब ने एयर इंडिया के लिए खोला अपना एयर स्पेस, अब भारतीय जा सकेंगे इजरायल

26 मार्च 2018

Mumbai: dalit protest march at Azad Maidan demanding the arrest of Sambhaji Bhide
India News

मुंबई: शंभाजी भिडे की गिरफ्तारी पर अड़े दलित, आजाद मैदान में प्रदर्शन

26 मार्च 2018

अरुणाचल प्रदेश
India News

विदेशी पर्यटकों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब कर सकेंगे अरुणाचल के इन इलाकों की सैर

26 मार्च 2018

aadhar
India News

पहली जुलाई से आधार पर मिलेगी यह बड़ी सुविधा, करोड़ों लोगों की टेंशन होगी खत्म

25 मार्च 2018

आधार कार्ड
India News

1 जुलाई से चेहरे से होगा आधार का सत्यापन 

26 मार्च 2018

bjp mla protest outside puducherry Legislative Assembly
India News

पुडुचेरी विधानसभा के बाहर बीजेपी विधायकों का विरोध प्रदर्शन, स्पीकर ने असेंबली में घुसने से रोका

26 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

आकाश अंबानी और श्लोका मेहता संग सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर पहुंचा अंबानी परिवार, देखें वीडियो

भारत के सबसे अमीर उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी समेत उनका परिवार मुंबई के सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर में भगवान गणेश के दर्शन करने पहुंचा।

26 मार्च 2018

अंबानी 1:50

EXCLUSIVE: मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की सगाई से पहले ऐसे मना जश्न, इनसे हो रही है शादी

26 मार्च 2018

ASHWINI KUMAR CHOUBEY 1:31

बेटे के बचाव में सामने आए केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे, भागलपुर दंगों का है आरोपी

26 मार्च 2018

बजट 3:04

एक अप्रैल से ये जरूरी सामान हो रहे हैं महंगे, पहले खरीद लीजिए

25 मार्च 2018

अन्ना हजारे 3:51

अन्ना हजारे से इस बार दिल्ली वाले और युवा क्यों हैं दूर?

25 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Congress deletes its official mobile application from Google Play Store
India News

डाटा लीक मामला: कांग्रेस ने प्ले स्टोर से हटाया अपना ऐप, राहुल बोले- पीएम मोदी करना चाहते हैं जासूसी

26 मार्च 2018

ममता बनर्जी
India News

बीजेपी के खिलाफ तीसरे मोर्चे की सुगबुगाहट तेज, दिल्ली में आज होगी सोनिया-ममता की मुलाकात

26 मार्च 2018

rahul gandhi
India News

राहुल गांधी बोले- चीन रोड और हेलीपैड बना रहा है लेकिन 56 इंच की छाती खामोश है

26 मार्च 2018

Rahul Gandhi
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने झोंकी ताकत, राहुल के रोड शो से बढ़ी सियासी सरगर्मी

25 मार्च 2018

Rahul Gandhi Said, narendra modi app shares private data of users with american firm
India News

राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट- 'मैं नरेंद्र मोदी आपका सारा डाटा अमेरिकी दोस्तों को दे रहा हूं'

25 मार्च 2018

BJP is trying to attacks on constitutional value of india says rahul gandhi
India News

संविधान पर हमला कर रही है भाजपा मगर हम ऐसा होने नहीं देंगे: राहुल गांधी

24 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.