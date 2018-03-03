राम माधव ने पूर्वोत्तर में मिली जीत का सेहरा PM के सिर बांधा, कहा पूरब में चली मोदी लहर

This is a revolutionary result, all due to the blessings of Tripura Sundari Mata and people of the state and the hard work of PM Modi and party workers: Ram Madhav,BJP #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/nr5SqMmrXp— ANI (@ANI) 3 March 2018
In Meghalaya a divided result is a possibility, we will see that a non-Congress Govt is formed there. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji is leaving for Meghalaya shortly: Ram Madhav,BJP pic.twitter.com/3f3KrBURWb— ANI (@ANI) 3 March 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
तीन राज्यों के चुनावी नतीजों में बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिल रहा है। त्रिपुरा और नगालैंड में बीजेपी का जनाधार की ओर बढ़ रही है। वहीं मेघालय में कांग्रेस सम्मानजनक स्थिति में दिख रही है।
3 मार्च 2018