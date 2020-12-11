भाजपा ने नड्डा के काफिले पर हमले के विरोध में पश्चिम बंगाल में कई स्थानों पर किया प्रदर्शन

पार्टी सूत्रों ने बताया कि हावड़ा, उत्तर 24 परगना में अशोक नगर, पूर्वी मेदनीपुर में मोइना और हुगली जिले में दानकुनी में भी प्रदर्शन किया गया। भाजपा के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ से मुलाकात की और सत्तारूढ़ दल के गुंडों द्वारा भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं पर बढ़ रहे कथित हमले की घटनाओं से उन्हें अवगत कराया।
West Bengal: BJP workers staged a demonstration in Durgapur against attack on party chief JP Nadda's convoy yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dJKHGIXKGV— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.