ओवैसी पर कटियार का पलटवार, बोले- मुसलमानों का भारत में क्या काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:25 AM IST
कल लोकसभा में भारतीय मुसलमानों को पाकिस्तानी कहे जाने के बढ़ते प्रचलन को देखते हुए एआईएमआईएम अध्यक्ष और हैदराबाद से सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कठोर सजा के साथ तीन साल की सजा की मांग की थी। यह मांग भाजपा के सांसद विनय कटियार को इतनी नागवार गुजरी कि उन्होंने कह दिया कि मुसलमानों की भारत में आवश्यकता नहीं है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि मुसलमानों को इस देश में रहना ही नहीं चाहिए।  

 विनय कटियार ने कहा कि अगर मुसलमानों को पाकिस्तानी कहने पर सजा दिए जाने की बात है तो सजा उनलोगों को भी दी जानी चाहिए जो राष्ट्रीय गीत वंदे मातरम नहीं गाते या फिर गीत का आदर नहीं करते। उन्होंने कहा कि सजा उनलोगों को भी दी जानी चाहिए जो राष्ट्रीय झंडे की बेइज्जती करते हैं, देश में पाकिस्तानी झंडा फहराते हैं।

ओवैसी पर पलटवार करते हुए विनय कटियार ने कहा कि मुसलमानों को इस देश में रहना ही नहीं चाहिए। देश के बंटवारे की वजह ही मुसलमान थे और जनसंख्या के आधार पर उनका बंटवारा कर दिया गया तो फिर उन्हें इस देश में रहने की आवश्यकता क्या है। 

उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी मांग के अनुरूप उन्हें एक अलग भू-भाग दे दिया गया है वो वहां जाकर रहें। उनके लिए दो-दो देश हैं बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान वो जाएं और वहां जाकर रहें उनका यहां क्या काम है।




भारतीय मुसलमानों को पाकिस्तानी कहे जाने के बढ़ते प्रचलन को देखते हुए ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन के अध्यक्ष और हैदराबाद से सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने लोकसभा में भारतीय मुसलमानों के हक में एक विशेष प्रकार के कानून की मांग की है। 

एआईएमआईएम के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने लोकसभा में कहा कि केंद्र को एक ऐसा कानून लाना चाहिए जिससे यदि कोई भारतीय मुस्लिम को पाकिस्तानी बुलाते हैं या कहते हैं तो उस व्यक्ति को कठोर सजा दी जाए। ओवैसी की मांग यहीं नहीं रुकी उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि बार बार भारतीय मुस्लिमों को पाकिस्तानी कहने वालों को सजा के तौर पर कम से कम तीन साल की सजा का प्रावधान भी बनाने की जरूरत है। 
