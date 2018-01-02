Download App
आपका शहर Close

बीजेपी सांसद के बिगड़े बोल- 'हर देश में मरते हैं सेना के जवान, रोज मरते रहेंगे'

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 09:13 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
BJP MP Nepal Singh Said There is no country where the army personnel do not die

Nepal Singh

बीजेपी सांसद नेपाल सिंह ने सेना के जवानों की शहादत पर विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सेना में लोग रोज मरेंगे ही, ऐसा कोई देश नहीं है जहां झगड़े में सेना का जवान नहीं मरता हो। उन्होंने कहा कि गांव में भी जब झगड़ा होता है तो आदमी मरता ही है। कोई ऐसी डिवाइस बताओ जिससे आदमी न मरे, कोई ऐसी चीज बनाओ जिससे गोली का कोई असर ही न हो।
 


आपको बता दें कि बीजेपी सांसद का बयान ऐसे समय में आया है जब पुलवामा में रविवार को सेना के पांच जवान शहीद हो गए थे। आतंकी संगठन जैश ए मोहम्मद के फिदायीन दल ने सीआरपीएफ ट्रेनिंग सेंटर पर हमला कर दिया था। इसमें सीआरपीएफ के पांच जवान शहीद हो गए थे।

पढ़ें: BJP ने जारी की व्हिप, सांसदों को दो दिन राज्यसभा में मौजूद रहने के दिए आदेश
 
रविवार सुबह करीब 2 बजे आतंकियों का दल पुलवामा के लेथपोरा स्थित 185 सीआरपीएफ बटालियन के ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में घुस गया था। घुसते ही आतंकियों ने पहले ग्रेनेड फेंका और इसके बाद ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसा दी थीं।

तैनात संतरी ने रोकने की कोशिश की जिसमें तीन जवान घायल हो गए। बाद में इन जवानों ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया था। गोलियां बरसाते हुए आतंकी सेंटर की एक इमारत में जाकर छुप गए और गोलीबारी करने लगे थे।

पढ़ें: राज्यसभा में BJP आज पेश करेगी तीन तलाक बिल, कांग्रेस दिखाएगी अपनी ताकत 

हालांकि बाद में बीजेपी सांसद ने इस बयान पर माफी मांग ली। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने सेना का अपमान नहीं किया। अगर किसी की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंची हो तो मैं माफी मांगता हूं। आपको बता दें कि नेपाल सिंह यूपी के रामपुर से सांसद हैं।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

bjp mp nepal singh army

स्पॉटलाइट

OMG: शादी में बहा दिए करोड़ों रुपए, अब सेल में अनुष्‍का को शॉपिंग करवा रहे विराट

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
virat kohli and anushka sharma shopping in sale at south africa

राखी की नहाती हुई फोटो से सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल, अश्लील कमेंट से भरा कमेंट बॉक्स

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
rakhi sawant trolled for her bikini photo on first day of year

करीना को छोड़ तैमूर के साथ फोटो खिंचवाने लगे फैंस, बेटे के आगे सैफीना पड़ गए फीके

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
taimur ali khan fan following more than saifeena

नए साल पर अर्शी का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, न्यूड होकर अफरीदी के फोटो से छिपाए बॉडी पार्ट्स

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Ex contestant Arshi Khan speaks about bold video

पद्मावती विवाद: स्मृति ईरानी को लिखी चिट्ठी, मेवाड़ राजघराने ने प्रसून जोशी पर उठाए सवाल

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
padmavati controversy mewar royal family takes on prasoon joshi

जबर ख़बर

किसी सेलिब्रिटी से कम नहीं हैं घंटों जिम में पसीना बहाने वाले हमारे ये नेता
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

आखिरकार अमेरिका ने माना पाकिस्तान को मदद देना सबसे बड़ी मूर्खता

America stop giving financial aid to pakistan says President donald trump

Most Read

PM के बयान पर मुस्लिम बोर्ड बोला- हज में महिलाओं का अकेला जाना धार्मिक मसला

On PM Modi statement AIMPLB says Muslim women to go for Hajj without mehram is religious issue
  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

भाजपा में शामिल होने के बाद बोलीं इशरत- महिलाओं के लिए उठाऊंगी आवाज

one of the petitioners in triple talaq case Ishrat Jahan joins bjp in kolkata
  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

यशवंत सिन्हा ने फिर BJP को घेरा, पूछा- मनमोहन पर सवाल उठाना ही राष्ट्रीय नीति है?

yashwant sinha ask bjp is it national policy to raises question against manmohan singh 
  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की राजनीति में एंट्री, तमिलनाडु की सभी सीटों पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

south superstar rajnikant annouces will fight tamil nadu assembly elections with his party
  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पीएम मोदी ने की कश्मीर टॉपर की तारीफ, मिला ये जवाब

I am grateful to PM Modi for his statement on Mann Ki Baat says Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak
  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

नाराज नितिन पटेल को हार्दिक का ऑफर- 10 MLA लाओ, कांग्रेस में दिलाऊंगा सम्मान

sources says nitin patel is not happy with rupani cabinet and gives threats of resignation
  • 30 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!