बीजेपी सांसद के बिगड़े बोल- 'हर देश में मरते हैं सेना के जवान, रोज मरते रहेंगे'
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 09:13 AM IST
बीजेपी सांसद नेपाल सिंह ने सेना के जवानों की शहादत पर विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सेना में लोग रोज मरेंगे ही, ऐसा कोई देश नहीं है जहां झगड़े में सेना का जवान नहीं मरता हो। उन्होंने कहा कि गांव में भी जब झगड़ा होता है तो आदमी मरता ही है। कोई ऐसी डिवाइस बताओ जिससे आदमी न मरे, कोई ऐसी चीज बनाओ जिससे गोली का कोई असर ही न हो।
सांसद का बयान ऐसे समय में आया है जब पुलवामा में रविवार को सेना के पांच जवान शहीद हो गए थे। आतंकी संगठन जैश ए मोहम्मद के फिदायीन दल ने सीआरपीएफ ट्रेनिंग सेंटर पर हमला कर दिया था। इसमें सीआरपीएफ के पांच जवान शहीद हो गए थे।
रविवार सुबह करीब 2 बजे आतंकियों का दल पुलवामा के लेथपोरा स्थित 185 सीआरपीएफ बटालियन के ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में घुस गया था। घुसते ही आतंकियों ने पहले ग्रेनेड फेंका और इसके बाद ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसा दी थीं।
तैनात संतरी ने रोकने की कोशिश की जिसमें तीन जवान घायल हो गए। बाद में इन जवानों ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया था। गोलियां बरसाते हुए आतंकी सेंटर की एक इमारत में जाकर छुप गए और गोलीबारी करने लगे थे।
हालांकि बाद में बीजेपी सांसद ने इस बयान पर माफी मांग ली। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने सेना का अपमान नहीं किया। अगर किसी की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंची हो तो मैं माफी मांगता हूं। आपको बता दें कि नेपाल सिंह यूपी के रामपुर से सांसद हैं।
