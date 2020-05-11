शहर चुनें


महाराष्ट्र: केईएम अस्पताल में मरीजों के पास दिखाई दिए बॉडी बैग्स, नीतेश राणे ने ट्वीट की वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 11 May 2020 01:08 PM IST
मरीजों के पास रखे हैं बॉडी बैग्स
मरीजों के पास रखे हैं बॉडी बैग्स - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के केईएम अस्पताल में मरीजों के पास बॉडी बैग्स रखे हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इसका वीडियो भाजपा विधायक नीतेश राणे में अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से साझा किया है। इस तरह से बॉडी बैग्स रखे जाने को लेकर अस्पताल की तरफ से फिलहाल कोई टिप्पणी नहीं आई है।




