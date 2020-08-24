शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao said Congress has lost ideologically and organizationally

वैचारिक और संगठनात्मक रूप से भटकी हुई है कांग्रेस: भाजपा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 04:12 AM IST
Muralidhar Rao, BJP National General Secretary
Muralidhar Rao, BJP National General Secretary - फोटो : ANI

भाजपा महासचिव पी मुरलीधर राव ने रविवार को कांग्रेस नेतृत्व पर छिडे़ घमासान पर ट्वीट कर कहा, भारत के हित हो या फिर उसके लक्ष्य और उद्देश्य, कांग्रेस वैचारिक और संगठनात्मक स्तर पर भटकी हुई है। हर स्तर पर भारतीय बार-बार ऐसे मौके देख चुके हैं।
अब कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने पत्र लिखकर यही बात कही है। वहीं, भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा, कांग्रेस में ऊपर से लेकर नीचे तक व्यापक बदलाव की जरूरत है।
