शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   BJP leader Mukul Roy appeared before CBI for questioning in connection with Narada case

नारद स्टिंग मामले में सीबीआई ने भाजपा नेता मुकुल रॉय से की पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 07:13 PM IST
मुकुल रॉय (फाइल फोटो)
मुकुल रॉय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (दिल्ली) ने नारद स्टिंग मामले के संबंध में पूछताछ के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता मुकुल रॉय को बुधवार को बुलाया। सूत्रों ने बताया कि  सीबीआई के समक्ष पेश हुए मुकुल रॉय से सीबीआई ने नारद मामले में पूछताछ की। 
विज्ञापन




 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Noida Authority
Noida

प्राधिकरण के 9 अधिकारियों के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने मांगी केस चलाने की अनुमति

28 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Noida

निवेशकों ने उठाई मांग- सीबीआई को सौंपी जाए बाइक बोट कंपनी के घोटाले की जांच

28 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार हादसे के बाद
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: सीबीआई ने चार लोगों से की पूछताछ, घटना के दिन तक ट्रक चालक से बातचीत करने वाले रडार पर

28 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
CBI assesses levy in renewal of lease files
Fatehpur

सीबीआई ने आंका पट्टा फाइलों के नवीनीकरण में झोल

28 अगस्त 2019

Unnao scandal: CBI
Fatehpur

उन्नाव कांड में सीबीआई ने चार लोगों से की पूछताछ

28 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार हादसे के बाद
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: पीड़िता के वकील के दूसरे फोन की सीबीआई करेगी जांच, हो सकता है इस सच का खुलासा

27 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
mukul roy central bureau of investigation cbi bjp narada case मुकुल रॉय
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

salman khan
Bollywood

'इंशाअल्लाह' के बंद होते ही सलमान ने इंस्टा पर शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, लिखा-'now chilling'

28 अगस्त 2019

swine flu
Delhi NCR

संकट में सेहतः स्वाइन फ्लू से अब तक 31 लोगों की जान गई

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi and Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

नोरा सहित 7 अभिनेत्रियां हो चुकीं Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, शिल्पा की तो क्रूज पर उड़ने से बची थी ड्रेस

28 अगस्त 2019

पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर में बना सुप्रीम कोर्ट भवन
India News

भाग-1: क्या है पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर की सच्चाई, पाकिस्तान ने कैसे किया कब्जा

28 अगस्त 2019

Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

रेलवे स्टेशन पर भीख मांगने वाली रानू मंडल के वो 5 वीडियो, जो सामने आते ही चंद पलों में वायरल

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
salman khan, katrina kaif
Bollywood

भूलकर भी फिल्मों में हीरोइनों को KISS नहीं करते सलमान खान, इसके पीछे की वजह भी जान लें

28 अगस्त 2019

kareena kapoor
Bollywood

सैफ या शाहरुख पर नहीं, 'राहुल' पर था करीना कपूर को क्रश, दीवानगी का खुद दिया था सबसे बड़ा सबूत

28 अगस्त 2019

मांझा
Delhi NCR

रियलिटी चेकः दिल्ली में चोरी-चोरी बिक रहा ‘मौत का मांझा’

28 अगस्त 2019

Manyata Dutt, Malaika and Radhika
Bollywood

फिर बिना मेकअप के दिखाई दीं मलाइका, ये 5 सेलेब्स भी जब ऐसे आए सामने तो पहचानना था मुश्किल

28 अगस्त 2019

Kanika Kapoor and Annabel
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सिंगर कनिका पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, एक तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा-मेरी इस बहन का निधन

27 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर: राहुल गांधी पर भाजपा का पलटवार, जावड़ेकर बोले- उन्होंने देश का अपमान किया

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी द्वारा कश्मीर की स्थिति पर दिए गए बयान पर भाजपा ने पलटवार किया है। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा कि राहुल ने देश का अपमान किया है।

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
उपराष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हम पर हमला हुआ तो देंगे करारा जवाब, दुश्मन को जिंदगी भर रहेगा याद: वेंकैया नायडू

28 अगस्त 2019

पीओके का रेडियो स्टेशन
India News

भाग-2: अक्टूबर में स्वतंत्रता दिवस मनाता है पाकिस्तानी कब्जे वाला कश्मीर

28 अगस्त 2019

Veerappa Moily
India News

पीएम मोदी की तारीफ करने वाले जयराम रमेश पर मोइली का वार, थरूर भी लपेटे में

28 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख पर केंद्र सरकार ने बनाया मंत्री समूह, पहली बैठक सितंबर में

28 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अब अनुच्छेद 370 पर संविधान पीठ में सुनवाई, येचुरी को श्रीनगर जाने की सशर्त इजाजत

28 अगस्त 2019

व्लादिमीर पुतिन और नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल)
India News

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ब्लादिवोस्तोक यात्रा संबंधों के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत करेगी: रूस

28 अगस्त 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

वर्दी में पुलिस अधिकारी ने ममता बनर्जी के पैर छुए, भाजपा ने उठाए सवाल, देखें वीडियो

28 अगस्त 2019

निकोलेय कुदाशेव
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 पर रूस की दो टूक, UNSC में भी कहा- कश्मीर भारत का आंतरिक मुद्दा

28 अगस्त 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता का मोदी सरकार पर वार- हम किसी एजेंसी से नहीं डरते, जेल जाने के लिए हूं तैयार

28 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

रानू मंडल का गाना हिट होते ही सामने आ गए नकलची

रानू तेरी मेरी कहानी (Teri Meri Kahani) गाना गाकर हिट हो गई हैं और अब लोगों ने उनके गाने पर नकल भी करनी शुरू कर दी है। सोशल मीडिया साइट्स पर कई ऐसे वीडियो शेयर किए जा रहे हैं जो रानू के गाने पर बने हैं...आप भी देखिए....

28 अगस्त 2019

रिश्वत का वीडियो 3:23

थानेदार ने प्री वेडिंग शूट में पहनी वर्दी, मंगेतर ने दी रिश्वत और बाद में मिला नोटिस

28 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 2:27

विदेश में बैन हैं देश में बिक रहीं ये दवाइयां

28 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी 3:52

कश्मीर पर राहुल का बयान बना पाक का हथियार, भाजपा ने कहा- कांग्रेस ने देश को दिए बहुत जख्म

28 अगस्त 2019

watch business and technology news in a click including Facebook new App 1:10

सस्ते लोन से लेकर Facebook के नए एप तक, यहां देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

28 अगस्त 2019

Related

राहुल गांधी को चूमता हुआ युवक
India News

वायनाड में युवक ने राहुल गांधी को चूमा, बाढ़ पीड़ितों का हाल जानने पहुंचे थे अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र

28 अगस्त 2019

ब्यूरो ऑफ पुलिस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट के स्थापना दिवस समारोह में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच बोले गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- यह थर्ड डिग्री का युग नहीं

28 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद पर आरोप
India News

लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा लापता: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिकाकर्ता ने कहा- एक और उन्नाव मामला नहीं चाहिए

28 अगस्त 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री जीतेंद्र सिंह
India News

दोबारा बनाया जाए भारत का नक्शा, गिलगित-बालटिस्तान को दिखाओ भारत का हिस्सा: केंद्रीय मंत्री

28 अगस्त 2019

मेहदी हसन
India News

भारत का सेक्स स्कैंडल जिसने हिला दी थी दुनिया

27 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एयर इंडिया में 120 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए फर्जी विज्ञापन, कंंपनी लेगी एक्शन

28 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited