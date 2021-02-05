शहर चुनें

BJP leader Krishna Hegde joins Shiv Sena

भाजपा नेता कृष्णा हेगड़े शिवसेना में शामिल, सीएम उद्धव की मौजूदगी में ली सदस्यता

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 09:08 PM IST
कृष्णा हेगड़े
कृष्णा हेगड़े - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता कृष्णा हेगड़े शुक्रवार देर शाम शिवसेना में शामिल में हो गए। महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे ने उन्हें पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण कराई। उद्धव ने उनके कलाई पर शिव बंधन भी बांधी।
india news national bjp shiv sena maharashtra uddhav thackeray

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

