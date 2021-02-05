भाजपा नेता कृष्णा हेगड़े शिवसेना में शामिल, सीएम उद्धव की मौजूदगी में ली सदस्यता

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता कृष्णा हेगड़े शुक्रवार देर शाम शिवसेना में शामिल में हो गए। महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे ने उन्हें पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण कराई। उद्धव ने उनके कलाई पर शिव बंधन भी बांधी।

Mumbai: BJP leader and former Congress MLA from Vile Parle, Krishna Hegde joins Shiv Sena after getting traditional Shiv Bandhan tied to him by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/BJEOWxeyNq