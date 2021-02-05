भाजपा नेता कृष्णा हेगड़े शिवसेना में शामिल, सीएम उद्धव की मौजूदगी में ली सदस्यता

Mumbai: BJP leader and former Congress MLA from Vile Parle, Krishna Hegde joins Shiv Sena after getting traditional Shiv Bandhan tied to him by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/BJEOWxeyNq— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.