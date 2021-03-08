शहर चुनें

BJP fields Rupesh Gowala and Kamalakanta Hansda from Assam and West Bengal respectively, for upcoming Legislative Assembly elections

विधानसभा चुनाव: भाजपा ने असम और बंगाल की एक-एक सीट पर घोषित किए उम्मीदवारों के नाम

Yogesh Sahu न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली। Published by: योगेश साहू
Updated Mon, 08 Mar 2021 06:59 PM IST
भाजपा
भाजपा - फोटो : पीटीआई
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने असम और पश्चिम बंगाल की एक-एक सीट पर अपने उम्मीदवार के नाम की घोषणा कर दी है। पार्टी की ओर से असम की डूम डूमा सीट पर रूपेश गौवाला को उम्मीदवार घोषित किया गया है। वहीं पश्चिम बंगाल की काशीपुर सीट पर भाजपा ने कमलाकांता हंसदा पर भरोसा जताया है। पार्टी के दिल्ली स्थित केंद्रीय कार्यालय के प्रभारी और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरुण सिंह की ओर से इन दोनों नामों की घोषणा की गई है।
india news national assembly election 2021 assam west bengal

