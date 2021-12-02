वर्चुअल सेमिनार: यूनाइटेड रशिया पार्टी द्वारा आयोजित बैठक को भाजपा अध्यक्ष नड्डा ने किया संबोधित, भारत-रूस संबंधों की सराहना की

यूनाइटेड रशिया पार्टी द्वारा आयोजित एक वर्चुअल सेमिनार में भाजपा प्रमुख जेपी नड्डा भारत-रूस संबंधों की सराहना की। उन्होंने कहा कि लगभग 20 करोड़ प्राथमिक सदस्यों के साथ दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी राजनीतिक पार्टी भाजपा और यूनाइटेड रशिया पार्टी के बीच बढ़ते जुड़ाव ने हमारी (भारत-रूस) दोस्ती में चमक ला दी है।

The growing association between BJP, the world's largest political party with almost 200 million primary members, and the United Russia party adds lustre to our (India-Russia) friendship: BJP chief JP Nadda at a virtual seminar organised by United Russia party (01.12) pic.twitter.com/x5XppkkCvi