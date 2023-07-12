Rajya Sabha Election: BJP ने जारी की गुजरात, पश्चिम बंगाल के उम्मीदवारों की सूची, जानें किसे कहां से मिला मौका

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने गुजरात एवं पश्चिम बंगाल में होने वाले आगामी राज्यसभा के द्विवार्षिक चुनाव के लिए तीन उम्मीदवारों के नामों को मंजूरी दे दी है। भाजपा ने राज्यसभा के आगामी चुनाव के लिए बाबूभाई जेसंगभाई देसाई और केसरीदेवसिंह जाला को गुजरात और अनंत महाराज को पश्चिम बंगाल से उम्मीदवार घोषित किया है।
BJP announces the candidatures of Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai (from Gujarat), Kesrivevsinh Zala (from Gujarat) and Ananta Maharaj (from West Bengal) for the forthcoming election to the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/C7T8BRFNLr— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
