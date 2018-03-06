शहर चुनें

बिप्लव कुमार देव बनेंगे त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री, विधायक दल की बैठक में हुआ फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अगरतला Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 01:30 PM IST
Biplab Kumar Deb will become new Chief Minister of Tripura said nitin gadkari
बिप्लव कुमार देव और नितिन गडकरी - फोटो : ANI
त्रिपुरा में मिली ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद बीजेपी ने सरकार चलाने की जिम्मेदारी बिप्लव कुमार देव को दी है। विधायक दल की बैठक में फैसला हुआ कि बिप्लव कुमार देव ही त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बनेंगे। पार्टी द्वारा आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने इसकी जानकारी दी। प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में बिप्लव कुमार देव भी मौजूद थे।  
 

मीडिया को जानकारी देते हुए बिप्लव कुमार ने बताया कि जिश्नु देव बर्मन मेरे साथ काम करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि जिश्नु देव राज्य के उपमुख्यमंत्री पद की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे। 
 


चुनाव जीतने के बाद बीजेपी के सामने चुनौती थी कि मुख्यमंत्री पद की जिम्मेदारी किसे दी जाए। बीजेपी, माणिक सरकार की तरह ही साफ सुथरी छवि के नेता को जिम्मेदारी देना चाहती थी। बिप्लव को बीजेपी के लोकप्रिय चेहरे के तौर पर जाना जाता है। लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान उन्हें प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी। अमित शाह की रणनीति को बिप्लव ने जमीनी स्तर पर कामयाब बनाया। विधानसभा चुनाव में उन्हें वनमालीपुर विधानसभा सीट से उम्मीदवार घोषित किया गया था। 

गौर हो कि मेघालय में बीजेपी के समर्थन से कोनराड संगमा की सरकार बनी। शिलॉन्ग में हुए शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भी मौजूद रहे। नागालैंड में बीजेपी सरकार बनाने की कवायद में जुटी हुई है।  

