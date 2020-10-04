Bihar Election 2020: भाजपा अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा के घर पहुंचे सुशील मोदी, भूपेंद्र यादव और नित्यानंद राय

Delhi: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, MoS MHA Nityanand Rai and BJP's incharge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav arrive at the residence of party's national president JP Nadda, for a meeting on #BiharElections. pic.twitter.com/WUmUqi8XqZ— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.