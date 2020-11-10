शहर चुनें
Bihar Assembly And By Election Results 2020 : BJP Workers Celebrated Outside Party Office Indore To Patna, Play Dholak And Gulal

पटना से इंदौर तक कहीं बजे ढोल तो कहीं उड़ा गुलाल, भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने यूं मनाया जश्न

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना।, Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 03:05 PM IST
पटना में भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की कार्यकर्ता शंख बजाकर जश्न मनाते हुए।
1 of 3
पटना में भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की कार्यकर्ता शंख बजाकर जश्न मनाते हुए। - फोटो : ANI
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव और 11 राज्यों में हुए उपचुनाव के नतीजों में मिलती बढ़त को देख भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जश्न मनाना भी शुरू कर दिया है। पटना से लेकर इंदौर तक मनाए जा रहे इस जश्न की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं।
पटना में भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की कार्यकर्ता शंख बजाकर जश्न मनाते हुए।
पटना में भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की कार्यकर्ता शंख बजाकर जश्न मनाते हुए। - फोटो : ANI
पटना में गुलाल लगातीं महिला मोर्चा की कार्यकर्ता।
पटना में गुलाल लगातीं महिला मोर्चा की कार्यकर्ता। - फोटो : ANI
पटना में ढोल बजाकर जश्न मनाती महिला मोर्चा की कार्यकर्ता।
पटना में ढोल बजाकर जश्न मनाती महिला मोर्चा की कार्यकर्ता। - फोटो : ANi
