India-Bhutan: भूटान के राजा जिग्मे खेसर पहुंचे दिल्ली, पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात

भूटान के राजा जिग्मे खेसर नामग्याल वांगचुक बुधवार को दिल्ली पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री से मुलाकात की।

