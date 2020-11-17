शहर चुनें
Bhupesh Baghel paid courtesy visit to Amit Shah during his stay in Delhi discuss various issues

अमित शाह से भूपेश बघेल ने की शिष्टाचार मुलाकात, राज्य के कई मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 02:11 PM IST
अमित शाह-भूपेश बघेल
अमित शाह-भूपेश बघेल - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने मंगलवार को अपने दिल्ली प्रवास के दौरान केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से शिष्टाचार मुलाकात की। मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दीं और उनके साथ छत्तीसगढ़ से संबंधित विभिन्न मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। यह जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय द्वारा दी गई हैं।
india news national bhupesh baghel amit shah diwali courtesy visit discussion

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

