अमित शाह से भूपेश बघेल ने की शिष्टाचार मुलाकात, राज्य के कई मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel today paid a courtesy visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his stay in Delhi. CM Baghel conveyed Deepavali greetings to Union Home Minister & discussed various issues related to Chhattisgarh with him: Chief Minister's Office, Chhattisgarh https://t.co/tGMtZjxRn4 pic.twitter.com/yZmv2OxcLO— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020
