भुवनेश्वर : ओडिशा सतर्कता निदेशालय ने एक आंगनबाडी कार्यकर्ता की तलाशी के दौरान 4 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति का किया खुलासा 

During searches on properties of Bhubaneshwar-based Aanganwadi worker Kabita Mathan, assets worth Rs 4 crores including 4 buildings, 14 land plots, a 4-wheeler, 3 two-wheelers, & 212 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 6.36 lakhs were unearthed today: Odisha Vigilance Directorate— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021
