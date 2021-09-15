बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Directorate unearthed assets worth 4 crore rupees during search of an Anganwadi worker

भुवनेश्वर : ओडिशा सतर्कता निदेशालय ने एक आंगनबाडी कार्यकर्ता की तलाशी के दौरान 4 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति का किया खुलासा 

एएनआई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Wed, 15 Sep 2021 12:34 AM IST
money
money - फोटो : PTI

ओडिशा सतर्कता निदेशालय ने भुवनेश्वर स्थित एक आंगनबाडी कार्यकर्ता कबिता मथन की मंगलवार को संपत्तियों की तलाशी ली। इस दौरान निदेशालय को 4 भवनों, 14 भूमि भूखंडों, एक चार पहिया वाहन, तीन दोपहिया वाहनों और 212 ग्राम सोने के आभूषणों सहित (कीमत 6.36 लाख रुपये है) 4 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति का पता चला है।
india news national bhubaneswar news odisha vigilance directorate anganwadi worker odiasha news
