भीमा कोरेगांव: एनआईए ने पुणे सेशंस कोर्ट में दिया आदेवन, मांगा रिकॉर्ड का हस्तांतरण

Bhima Koregaon case: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an application in Pune Sessions Court seeking transfer of all records and proceedings to a Special NIA Court in Mumbai and that a fresh FIR has been registered in the case by NIA. pic.twitter.com/QSABNiDNqT— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020
1 फरवरी को देश का बजट पेश होने वाला है और ये ऐसा माहौल है जब देश की अर्थव्यवस्था सुस्त चल रही है। ऐसे में आपको बताते हैं महात्मा गांधी अर्थव्यवस्था के बारे में किस तरह की सोच रखते थे और क्या ये सोच आज के दौर में प्रासंगिक है।
30 जनवरी 2020