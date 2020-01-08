शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Bharat Bandh Live Updates: पश्चिम बंगाल में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कई जगह ट्रेनें रोकीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 09:39 AM IST
bharat bandh live updates trade union strike, left, delhi, west bengal, banking, protestors, centre
भारत बंद के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों ने रैलवे ट्रैक को ब्लॉक कर दिया - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

  • 10 प्रमुख श्रमिक संघों के आह्वान पर करीब 25 करोड़ लोग हड़ताल में शामिल हो सकते हैं
  • कई सरकारी बैंकों ने स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को पहले ही बैंकिंग सेवाएं प्रभावित होने की जानकारी दी
  • सरकार से करेंगे श्रमिक विरोधी, जन-विरोधी और राष्ट्र-विरोधी नीतियों को वापस लेने की मांग
लाइव अपडेट

09:39 AM, 08-Jan-2020

भारत पेट्रोलियम के कर्मचारियों ने किया विरोध

मुंबई में भारत पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड के कर्मचारियों ने भारत पेट्रोलियम के रणनीतिक विनिवेश के सरकार के फैसले का विरोध किया।


09:01 AM, 08-Jan-2020

बस ड्राइवर ने हेलमेट पहनकर चलाई गाड़ी

भारत बंद के दौरान सिलिगुड़ी में उत्तर बंगाल राज्य परिवहन निगम का एक बस चालक विरोध-प्रदर्शन के मद्देनजर हेलमेट पहनकर गाड़ी चलाते हुए नजर आया।
 
08:17 AM, 08-Jan-2020

पश्चिम बंगाल में रेलवे ट्रैक किया ब्लॉक

प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पश्चिम बंगाल के हावड़ा और उत्तरी 24 परगना के कांचरापाड़ा में रेलवे ट्रैक को बंद कर दिया है। केंद्र सरकार की मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ यह बंद बुलाया गया है।
 
08:06 AM, 08-Jan-2020

Bharat Bandh Live Updates: पश्चिम बंगाल में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कई जगह ट्रेनें रोकीं

केंद्र सरकार की मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के विरोध में बुधवार को बुलाए गए श्रमिक संघों के भारत बंद का असर बैंकिंग, परिवहन समेत कई जरूरी सेवाओं पर पड़ सकता है। देश के 10 प्रमुख श्रमिक संघों के आह्वान पर करीब 25 करोड़ लोगों के हड़ताल में शामिल होने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। पश्चिम बंगाल में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने हावड़ा और उत्तरी 24 परगना के कांचरापाड़ा में रेलवे ट्रैक को बंद कर दिया है। 
bharat bandh nationwide strike protestors central government trade unions
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
