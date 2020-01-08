Bharat Bandh Live Updates: पश्चिम बंगाल में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कई जगह ट्रेनें रोकीं

LiveBharat Bandh Live Updates: पश्चिम बंगाल में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कई जगह ट्रेनें रोकीं
Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited employees protest against Govt decision of strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum pic.twitter.com/njOzme48KC— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020
Siliguri: A North Bengal State Transport Corporation(NBSTC) bus driver wears a helmet in wake of protests during #BharatBandh called by ten trade unions against 'anti-worker policies of Central Govt' #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ZCbe7uRq4m— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020
West Bengal: Protesters also block railway track in Kanchrapara,North 24 Parganas. Ten trade unions have called for #BharatBandh today against 'anti-worker policies of Central Govt' https://t.co/NkSTHTirXv pic.twitter.com/bbTf9Xydhh— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020
