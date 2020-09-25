शहर चुनें
Live

Bharat Bandh Live Updates: पंजाब-हरियाणा और बिहार में सड़क मार्ग प्रभावित, रेल ट्रैक पर बैठे किसान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 10:49 AM IST
किसान संगठन आज विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

कृषि विधेयक के खिलाफ शुक्रवार को किसान विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। कई किसान संगठनों ने आज राष्ट्रव्यापी भारत बंद बुलाया है। अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति, अखिल भारतीय किसान महासंघ और भारतीय किसान यूनियन द्वारा देशव्यापी भारत बंद का आह्वान किया गया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सहित कई केंद्रीय मंत्रियों ने किसानों को आश्वासन दिया है कि यह विधेयक किसानों के जीवन में क्रांतिकारी परिवर्तन लाएंगे और एमएसपी की व्यवस्था पहले की तरह बनी रहेगी। इसके बावजूद किसान संगठनों का कहना है कि यह विधेयक कॉरोपोरेट्स को फायदा पहुंचाने वाले हैं। इसी के चलते देशभर में बंद बुलाया गया है। विरोध की वजह से पंजाब-हरियाणा और बिहार में सड़क मार्ग प्रभावित हो गया है। कई जगहों पर किसान रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठे हुए हैं। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

10:31 AM, 25-Sep-2020

तेजस्वी बोले- सरकार ने अन्नदाता को बनाया कठपुतली

राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा, 'सरकार ने हमारे 'अन्नदात' को 'फंड दाता' के माध्यम से कठपुतली बना दिया है। कृषि विधेयक किसान विरोधी हैं और उन्होंने उन्हें उदास कर दिया है। सरकार ने कहा था कि वे 2022 तक किसानों की आय को दोगुना करेंगे, लेकिन ये विधेयक उन्हें गरीब बना देंगे। कृषि क्षेत्र को निजीकरण कर दिया गया है।'
 
 
