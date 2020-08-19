भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने गोवा के नए राज्यपाल के रूप में ली शपथ

Goa: Bhagat Singh Koshyari takes oath as the new Governor of the state in Panaji.— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020
He is also the Maharashtra Governor and has been given additional charge of the state. This comes after Satya Pal Malik was transferred & appointed as Governor of Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/QANbfXWpD8
