Bhagat Singh Koshyari takes oath as the new Governor of the Goa in Panaji 

भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने गोवा के नए राज्यपाल के रूप में ली शपथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 07:49 PM IST
भगत सिंह कोश्यारी गोवा के नए राज्यपाल के रूप में शपथ लेते हुए
भगत सिंह कोश्यारी गोवा के नए राज्यपाल के रूप में शपथ लेते हुए - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने बुधवार को गोवा के राज्यपाल के तौर पर शपथ ली। बंबई उच्च न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायाधीश दीपांकर दत्ता ने कोश्यारी को इस पद की शपथ दिलाई। 
कोश्यारी महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल हैं और मंगलवार को गोवा के तत्कालीन राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक का स्थानांतरण होने के बाद उन्होंने गोवा के राज्यपाल के तौर पर अतिरिक्त प्रभार संभाला है। मलिक को मेघालय का राज्यपाल नियुक्त किया गया है।

 कोश्यारी ने कोंकणी भाषा में शपथ ली। गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री प्रमोद सावंत और विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता दिगंबर कामत भी इस अवसर पर उपस्थित थे।
bhagat singh koshyari goa new governor maharashtra governor satya pal malik governor of meghalaya

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

