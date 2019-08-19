शहर चुनें

Video: जब शराबी ने फुटपाथ पर चढ़ाई कार, बाइक-स्कूटी रौंदते हुए कई लोगों को कुचला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 09:55 AM IST
बंगलूरू में कार हादसा
बंगलूरू में कार हादसा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बंगलूरू में नशे में धुत एक एक व्यक्ति ने तेज रफ्तार अपनी कार को फुटपाथ पर चढ़ा दिया। इस हादसे में पैदल चल रहे कई लोगों को चोट लगी। जिन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार बंगलूरू के एचएसआर लेआउट इलाके में एक शराबी कार से अपना नियंत्रण खो बैठा। जिससे उसकी कार सड़क के किनारे खड़ी बाईक-स्कूटी को रौंदते हुए फुटपाथ पर चढ़ गई। इस घटना में कई लोगों को चोट आई है। जिन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 

पुलिस ने शराबी के खिलाफ कई धाराओं में केस दर्ज कर कलिया है। इसके अलावा पुलिस ने कार को भी जब्त किया है।
 

 
bangalore car accident car accident viral video car accident bangalore
