Video: जब शराबी ने फुटपाथ पर चढ़ाई कार, बाइक-स्कूटी रौंदते हुए कई लोगों को कुचला

#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
घटना में 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई जिसमें दोनों ड्राइवर भी शामिल हैं। दोनों ने ही घटनास्थल पर दम तोड़ दिया।
19 अगस्त 2019