बंगाल चुनाव: वायरल वीडियो को लेकर भिड़े भाजपा और टीएमसी के सांसद, जानें पूरा मामला

TMC empowering women...? This is TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and the woman is outgoing Bankura MLA who was miffed for not getting a ticket. Shame! pic.twitter.com/JUXsZerN6i

Tweet of Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) establishes her dirty mind. she does not know what is the relationship between brother and sister. Aloka is like my sister for long 25 years and I belong to Bankura, dirty mind Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) must know that. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qf54PWuLq3