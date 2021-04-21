बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Bengal Election: BJP candidate from Khardaha Assembly Shilbhadra Dutt says his car was attacked by TMC goons

बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव: भाजपा प्रत्याशी की कार पर हमला, तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 21 Apr 2021 10:03 PM IST
शीलभद्र दत्त
शीलभद्र दत्त - फोटो : facebook.com/silbhadra.datta.35
खड़दह विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भारतीय जनता पार्टी के उम्मीदवार शीलभद्र दत्त ने आरोप लगाया है कि उनकी कार पर हमला किया गया और उन्होंने इसका दोष तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर मढ़ा है। दत्त का कहना है कि विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आज (बुधवार) कल्याणी एक्सप्रेसवे पर उनकी कार पर हमला किया गया। उन्होंने कहा, 'हम एक चाय की दुकान पर थे जब मेरी कार पर एक बम फेंका गया। इस हमले के पीछे तृणमूल कांग्रेस है। हम चुनाव आयोग से इसकी शिकायत करेंगे।'
bengal election shilbhadra dutta trinamool congress khardaha assembly constituency
