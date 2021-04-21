बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव: भाजपा प्रत्याशी की कार पर हमला, तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर आरोप

WB: BJP candidate from Khardaha Assembly constituency, Shilbhadra Dutt says his car was attacked on Kalyani Expressway in the constituency today
"We were at a tea stall when a bomb was hurled at my car. Trinamool Congress is behind the attack. We'll complain to EC," he adds pic.twitter.com/WmiAKoPnwG— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021
