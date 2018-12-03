शहर चुनें

Benefits of two lakh people in West Bengal will be given by the government's plan: Mamta Banerjee

सरकार की योजना से पश्चिम बंगाल में दो लाख दिव्यांगों को मिलेगा लाभ : ममता बनर्जी

भाषा, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 01:49 PM IST
Benefits of two lakh people in West Bengal will be given by the government's plan: Mamta Banerjee
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने सोमवार को कहा कि इस साल की शुरूआत में राज्य सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गयी एक योजना करीब दो लाख दिव्यांगों को लाभान्वित करेगी।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय दिव्यांग जन दिवस के मौके पर बनर्जी ने कहा कि 40 प्रतिशत या उससे अधिक विकलांगता वाले लोगों को योजना के तहत एक हजार रुपये की मासिक पेंशन मिलेगी।

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘हमने 2018 में ‘मानबिक’ योजना शुरू की थी। इससे दो लाख लोगों को लाभ मिलेगा। हमने इस योजना के लिए 250 करोड़ रुपये आवंटित किये हैं।’’

