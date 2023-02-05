Gujarat: बैंक में घुसकर दो ग्राहकों ने अधिकारी को जमकर पीटा, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई पूरी घटना

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
गुजरात के नाडियाड शहर में दो लोगों द्वारा बैंक में घुसकर अधिकारी को पीटने का मामला सामने आया है। पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। शिकायत मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। खबर के अनुसार, मनीष धांगर बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की नाडियाड के कपाड़ावंज शाखा में तैनात है और लोन डेस्क का काम देखते हैं।
#WATCH | An employee of the Bank of India, Nadiad branch was thrashed by a customer over the issue of a bank loan on 3rd February. Case registered under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) in Nadiad Town Police Station#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/JJbMzA2cOO— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023
