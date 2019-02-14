शहर चुनें

वेलेंटाइन डे पर बजरंग दल की गुंडागर्दी, प्रेमी जोड़े को पकड़ जबरदस्ती कराई शादी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेधाचल Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 05:57 PM IST
Bajrang Dal activists forcefully get a couple married in Medchal on Valentines Day in Telangana
वेलेंटाइन डे के दिन पिछली साल की तरह इस साल भी बजरंग दल वाले प्रेमी जोड़ों के लिए मुसीबत खड़ी कर रहे हैं। तेलंगाना में बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मेधाचल में एक प्रेमी जोड़े की जबरदस्ती शादी करवा दी। जानकारी के मुताबिक लड़का और लड़की साथ में वेलेंटाइन डे मना रहे थे कि इतने में बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ता मौके पर पहुंच गए। उन्होंने दोनों को पकड़कर जबरदस्ती शादी करा दी।  
valentines day valentine day bajrang dal bajrang dal activists couple married medchal telangana valentines day 2019 वेलेंटाइन डे शादी
