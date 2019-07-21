शहर चुनें

Author Taslima Nasreen gets one-year residence permit

एक साल बढ़ी तसलीमा नसरीन के निवास परमिट की सीमा, गृह मंत्रालय ने बढ़ाई अवधि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 06:35 PM IST
तसलीमा नसरीन (फाइल फोटो)
तसलीमा नसरीन (फाइल फोटो)
विवादास्पद लेखिला तसलीमा नसरीन के भारत में रहने के लिए परमिट की अवधि एक साल बढ़ा दी गई है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने यह फैसला लिया है। स्वीडन की नागरिक तसलीमा नसरीन को साल 2004 से लगातार निवास परमिट मिल रहा है। गृह मंत्रालय के अधिकारी ने बताया कि तसलीमा नसरीन के निवास परमिट की अवधि एक साल बढ़ाते हुए जुलाई 2020 कर दी गई है। 
taslima nasreen तसलीमा नसरीन residence permit
राम चंद्र पासवान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रामविलास पासवान के छोटे भाई का निधन, समस्तीपुर से सांसद थे रामचंद्र

केंद्रीय मंत्री और लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी के अध्यक्ष रामविलास पासवान के छोटे भाई रामचंद्र पासवान का निधन हो गया है। वह दिल्ली के राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में भर्ती थे।

21 जुलाई 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता ने लगाया भाजपा पर आरोप, कहा- टीएमसी नेताओं को धमका रहीं केंद्रीय एजेंसियां

21 जुलाई 2019

बोईंग एफ/ए-18 सुपर हॉर्नेट जेट
India News

भारतीय वायुसेना के पायलट भी उड़ाएंगे सुपर हॉर्नेट, आने वाली फिल्म में उड़ाते दिखेंगे टॉम क्रूज

21 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आरटीआई में खुलासा, अकेले राजधानी दिल्ली में भुनाए गए 80.6 फीसदी चुनावी बॉन्ड

21 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
India News

मांस बेचने के लिए रेहड़ी-पटरी विक्रेताओं को किस कानून के तहत लाइसेंस की जरूरत : दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय

21 जुलाई 2019

बसपा विधायक एन महेश
India News

कर्नाटक: विश्वास मत के दौरान नदारद रहेंगे बसपा विधायक, बोले- मायावती जी का है निर्देश

21 जुलाई 2019

बारिश
India News

पूरे देश में पहुंचा मानसून, दिल्ली-केरल समेत कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

21 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

फिल्मी स्टाइल में पहले गर्लफ्रेंड की भरी मांग, फिर हत्या करके कर ली आत्महत्या

21 जुलाई 2019

डी राजा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीपीआई के महासचिव बने वरिष्ठ नेता डी राजा, एस सुधाकर रेड्डी का लेंगे स्थान

21 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

छोटे शहरों के लिए केंद्र ने दिया 'मेट्रोलाइट' ट्रेन का प्रस्ताव

21 जुलाई 2019

गोल्डन गर्ल हिमा दास का गजब का प्रदर्शन, एक महीने में पांच गोल्ड मेडल जीते

भारत की नई उड़न परी हिमा दास ने शनिवार को एक और स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया। हिमा ने चेकगणराज्य में हुई टाबोर ग्रां प्री में महिलाओं की 400 मीटर स्पर्धा में पहला स्थान हासिल किया।

21 जुलाई 2019

मांगे राम गर्ग 3:10

शीला दीक्षित के बाद दिल्ली की राजनीति को एक और झटका, भाजपा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष मांगे राम गर्ग का निधन

21 जुलाई 2019

आनंद कुमार 7:20

यूपी की जेल होगी पूरी तरह सुरक्षित, देखिए अमर उजाला से बातचीत में क्या बोले डीजी जेल आनंद कुमार

21 जुलाई 2019

लखनऊ 1:29

सात साल के बच्चे के लिए डॉक्टर्स बने मसीहा, इलाज के लिए जमा किए 11 लाख रुपये

21 जुलाई 2019

बिजली बिल 2:03

बिजली विभाग का गड़बड़झाला, दो किलोवाट बिजली के लिए शख्स को भेजा 1 अरब 28 करोड़ का बिल

21 जुलाई 2019

मुंबई की बिल्डिंग में आग
India News

मुंबई के ताजमहल होटल के पास लगी आग, कुछ लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका

21 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित
India News

तीन बार दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रहीं शीला दीक्षित का निधन, अस्पताल में पड़ा दिल का दौरा

20 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

14 साल पहले मंदबुद्धि महिला को मारकर हो गई थी मृत घोषित, अब प्रेमी और बेटे के साथ मिली

21 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह और सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दूसरे दलों से आने वाले भी भाजपा सरकार में राज्यपाल बने, केवल ये नेता रहे अपवाद

21 जुलाई 2019

sheila dixit
India News

जब शीला दीक्षित ने फौजी से कहा- आप बंदूक के बल पर साइन कराना चाहते हैं

21 जुलाई 2019

एचडी देवगौड़ा के घर पर बैठक हो रही है
India News

कर्नाटक : विश्वास मत पर रणनीति बनाने में जुटे दल, सियासी बैठकों का दौर जारी

21 जुलाई 2019

