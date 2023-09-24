इंटरनेशनल लॉयर्स कॉन्फ्रेंस: 'समय के साथ कानूनों में बदलाव जरूरी', समापन सत्र में बोले गृह मंत्री अमित शाह

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
#WATCH | Delhi: At the Concluding Session of 'International Lawyers Conference', Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "This conference is held at a very important and appropriate time... Because this is the year when our Constitution will complete 75 years. This is the year in… pic.twitter.com/i8OQbVrHWH
