शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Assembly Elections 2018: live and updates of 23 oct 2018

23 अक्तूबर 2018: 5 राज्यों में चुनावी हलचल से जुड़ी हर खबर यहां पढ़िए

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 09:15 AM IST
Election 2018
Election 2018
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव का बिगुल बज चुका है। राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, तेलंगाना और मिजोरम में चुनाव की तारीखों की घोषणा हो गई है। इसी के साथ इन राज्यों में चुनावी गहमागहमी का दौर तेज हो गया है। चुनाव तारीखों के एलान के बाद इन राज्यों में बड़े नेताओं के दौरे और रैलियों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। हम आपको बता रहे हैं इन राज्यों में चुनाव से जुड़ी हर छोटी-बड़ी खबरों का अपडेट। 
विज्ञापन
-छत्तीसगढ़ में उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। राजनांदगांव में करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार। 




-मंगलवार को उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ राजनांदगांव की सभी छहों सीटों के प्रत्याशी एक साथ नामांकन दाखिल करने रैली के साथ निकलेंगे। इसमें भाजपा के प्रदेश स्तर के कई नेता शामिल हो सकते हैं। कांग्रेस की भी होगी रैली। 

-  
 

Recommended

औरतों का दर्द और ये 10 चुनिंदा शेर...
Kavya Charcha

औरतों का दर्द और ये 10 चुनिंदा शेर...

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Television

45 की उम्र में कुंवारी मां बनीं आमिर खान की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी, लिप लॉक सीन ने रातोंरात मचाया था तहलका

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Sakshi Tanwar
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
Sakshi Tanwar
Sakshi Tanwar
Television

45 की उम्र में कुंवारी मां बनीं आमिर खान की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी, लिप लॉक सीन ने रातोंरात मचाया था तहलका

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

डिंपल कपाड़िया की बेटियां सनी देओल को बुलाती थीं 'छोटे पापा', ये है दोनों के रिश्ते का सच

22 अक्टूबर 2018

सनी देओल और डिंपल कपाड़िया
डिंपल कपाड़िया
डिंपल कपाड़िया
ट्विंकल खन्ना
Bollywood

डिंपल कपाड़िया की बेटियां सनी देओल को बुलाती थीं 'छोटे पापा', ये है दोनों के रिश्ते का सच

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

अजहर से लेकर श्रीसंथ तक, वो पांच भारतीय क्रिकेटर जो मैच फिक्सिंग में फंस बर्बाद हुए

23 अक्टूबर 2018

sreesanth ankeet chandila
Cricket News

अजहर से लेकर श्रीसंथ तक, वो पांच भारतीय क्रिकेटर जो मैच फिक्सिंग में फंस बर्बाद हुए

23 अक्टूबर 2018

sanjeev chaturvedi
Dehradun

पढ़िए, उस अफसर के बारे में जिसकी आरटीआई ने किया पीएमओ की नाक में दम

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से रातों-रात स्टार बन गई थीं परिणीति चोपड़ा, इन्वेस्टमेंट मैनेजर के तौर पर की थी करियर की शुरुआत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Parineeti Chopra
parineeti chopra
parineeti chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से रातों-रात स्टार बन गई थीं परिणीति चोपड़ा, इन्वेस्टमेंट मैनेजर के तौर पर की थी करियर की शुरुआत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rajasthan assembly election madhya pradesh assembly election chhattisgarh assembly election telangana assembly election mizoram assembly election election
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

India's situation is very bad in terms of pension facilities
India News

पेंशन सुविधाओं के मामले में भारत के हालात बेहद खराब, 34 देशों की सूची में मिला 33वां स्थान

23 अक्टूबर 2018

देह दान करने का संकल्प लेने वाली तनिष्का
Delhi NCR

कक्षा तीन की बच्ची ने लिया देह दान का संकल्प, लोगों को भी कर रही जागरूक

23 अक्टूबर 2018

CBSE relieved students of 9th and 11th, registration process will be open till 30th without late fee
Education

सीबीएसई ने दी 9वीं व 11वीं के छात्र-छात्राओं को राहत, बिना लेट फीस 30 तक कर सकते हैं पंजीकरण

23 अक्टूबर 2018

5.98 crores spent every year in Kasturba schools of Aligarh, but girls are getting torture only
India News

अलीगढ़ के कस्तूरबा विद्यालयों में हर साल खर्च हो रहे 5.98 करोड़, छात्राओं को मिल रही केवल प्रताड़ना

23 अक्टूबर 2018

know about the founder of the biggest E-Commerce company of country Paytm
India News

कौन हैं देश की सबसे बड़ी ई कॉमर्स कंपनी 'पेटीएम' के मालिक विजय शेखर शर्मा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मेरठ न्यूज
Local Sports

Exclusive: संन्यास लेने के बाद क्रिकेटर प्रवीण कुमार ने अमर उजाला से साझा की भविष्य की योजनाएं

22 अक्टूबर 2018

मैच के हीरो
Cricket News

INDvWI: रिकॉर्ड्स से भरे पहले वन-डे में इन 5 खिलाड़ियों का प्रदर्शन कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Amruta Fadnavis
India News

सी.एम. की पत्नी ने सेल्फी के लिए जान खतरे में डाल ली

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पिज्जा
America

कैंसर पीड़ित के लिए 800 किमी. तय कर  फेवरेट पिज्जा लेकर पहुंचा होटल मैनेजर

22 अक्टूबर 2018

UP Police
Mathura

फोटो वायरल होने के बाद आई लव पाकिस्तान लिखे गुब्बारे बेचता युवक गिरफ्तार

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

यशवंत सिन्हा
India News

यशवंत सिन्हा ने पीएम मोदी पर लगाए आरोप, सुषमा-शाह की मुलाकात रद्द होने की बताई वजह

सिन्हा ने आरोप लगाया कि कुछ वरिष्ठ मंत्री जो केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की सुरक्षा संबंधी समिति (सीसीएस) का हिस्सा थे उन्हें महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेते समय अंधेरे में रखा गया।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
राकेश अस्थाना
India News

सीबीआई में घमासान: राकेश अस्थाना को वापस भेजा जा सकता है गुजरात

23 अक्टूबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

दिवाली पर पूरे देश में पटाखे बिकेंगे या नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट थोड़ी देर में करेगा फैसला

23 अक्टूबर 2018

exclusive news on cbi directors and other important news on amar ujala .com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर मिलेगा अपडेट

23 अक्टूबर 2018

supreme court
India News

देशभर की अदालतों में 5,133 पद खाली, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रिक्तियां भरने की प्रक्रिया का मांगा ब्योरा

23 अक्टूबर 2018

सबरीमाला मंदिर
India News

सबरीमाला: चार नवंबर तक मंदिर बंद, उच्चतम न्यायालय में सुनवाई आज

23 अक्टूबर 2018

29 soldiers of Tripura state rifles injured in accident while going for election duty in Chhatisgarh
India News

छत्तीसगढ़ में चुनावी ड्यूटी करने जा रहे त्रिपुरा स्टेट राइफल्स के 29 जवान हादसे में घायल

23 अक्टूबर 2018

pakistan Army should take The bodies of intruders killed in encounter: Indian Army
India News

मुठभेड़ में मारे गए घुसपैठियों के शव वापस ले जाए पाकिस्तान : भारतीय सेना

23 अक्टूबर 2018

542 people killed in swine flu this year
India News

देश में इस साल स्वाइन फ्लू ने ली 542 लोगों की जान, महाराष्ट्र सबसे ऊपर

23 अक्टूबर 2018

India request to china for Masood Azhar to be international terrorist
India News

मसूद अजहर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी घोषित करने के लिए भारत ने मांगा चीन का साथ

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

अमृतसर रेल हादसा: सिद्धू ने कहा- लाश पर राजनीति कर रही है बीजेपी

अमृतसर रेल हादसे पर पंजाब सरकार के मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने बयान दिया है। सिद्धू ने हादसे के लिए रेलवे को जिम्मेदार बताया है। सुनिए सिद्धू ने क्या कहा।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:37

संजीव चतुर्वेदी एक ऐसा अधिकारी जिससे डरती है हर सरकार

23 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:49

सीबीआई ने अपने ही अधिकारी को किया गिरफ्तार, विवाद में पीएम मोदी ने किया हस्तक्षेप

22 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:04

#MeToo पर बोले असम के पूर्व सीएम, कहा- कई दफा लगते हैं झूठे आरोप

22 अक्टूबर 2018

मुगल 1:46

देखिए, देश में मुगल सम्राटों के नाम पर कितने गांव

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

case od corruption against 9 officers including former DM of Moradabad
India News

मुरादाबाद के पूर्व डीएम समेत नौ अफसरों के खिलाफ दर्ज हुए भ्रष्टाचार के मुकदमे

23 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अस्थाना रिश्वत मामले में एक अधिकारी गिरफ्तार, पीएम ने सीबीआई प्रमुख और उप प्रमुख को किया तलब

22 अक्टूबर 2018

In the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, farmers fourth year insurance can be waived
India News

प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना में किसानों की चौथे साल की बीमा किश्त हो सकती है माफ

23 अक्टूबर 2018

राकेश अस्थाना
India News

एफआईआर ने रोकी राकेश अस्थाना के ईडी निदेशक बनने की राह

22 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृता फडणवीस
India News

सेल्फी के लिए ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हुईं अमृता फडणवीस, अब मांगी माफी

22 अक्टूबर 2018

भारत और पाकिस्तान
India News

भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच डीजीएमओ स्तर की वार्ता आज, जम्मू दौरे पर राजनाथ सिंह

23 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.