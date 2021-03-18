शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Assembly Election Live Updates : pm narendra modi rallies in bengal, assam and mamata banerjee Midnapore

Live

चुनावी हलचल Live: बंगाल और असम में आज पीएम मोदी की रैली, मिदनापुर में ममता भी करेंगी तीन जनसभाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली/कोलकाता Published by: अजय सिंह Updated Thu, 18 Mar 2021 09:46 AM IST
Assembly Election Live Updates : pm narendra modi rallies in bengal, assam and mamata banerjee Midnapore
ममता बनर्जी और नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : पीटीआई
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों के एलान के बाद आज पहली बार प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पश्चिम बंगाल और असम में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करेंगे। वहीं पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी भी मिदनापुर में तीन चुनावी रैलियां करेंगी। सियासी घमासान के बीच आज नजर पीएम मोदी के भाषण पर होगी, क्योंकि ममता के तीखे तेवर के बीच आज वो बंगाल में चुनावी रैली कर रहे हैं। हर किसी की नजर इस बात पर होगी कि पीएम ममता के आरोपों पर क्या जवाब देते हैं। चुनाव से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
09:45 AM, 18-Mar-2021

विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ने के सवाल पर घोष ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ने के सवाल पर भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष ने कहा है कि वो फिलहाल प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हैं, इसलिए पार्टी ने फैसला किया है कि मेरी निगरानी में पार्टी चुनाव अभियान चलाए।



 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national election west bengal election west bengal assembly election पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2021 assembly election 2021 mamata banerje
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

RAm Swaroop
Delhi

सांसद रामस्वरूप की मौत : सांसद की 100 सेकंड की कॉल में छिपा है मौत का राज, पत्नी से हुई थी आखिरी बात

18 मार्च 2021

इंडिया लीजेंड्स की टीम
Cricket News

रोड सेफ्टी वर्ल्ड सीरीज: सचिन-युवी के दम से फाइनल में इंडिया लीजेंड्स, सांस थामने वाले मैच में वेस्टइंडीज को हराया

18 मार्च 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

शर्मनाक: छोटे बच्चों में प्रेम बता मां ने सोशल मीडिया पर डाल दिए आपत्तिजनक फोटो-वीडियो

18 मार्च 2021

Corona virus
India News

Covid-19 second wave: कोरोना वायरस की रफ्तार ने फिर डराया, कहीं लगा रात्रि कर्फ्यू, तो कहीं धारा 144

18 मार्च 2021

कोवैक्सिन और कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन
India News

Corona vaccine: देश में 6.5 तो पांच राज्यों में 44 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा कोरोना टीका बर्बाद

18 मार्च 2021

इंदौर में रात्रि कर्फ्यू
Bhopal

कोरोना के मामले बढ़े: भोपाल और इंदौर में रात्रि कर्फ्यू, आठ शहरों में बाजार रात 10 बजे के बाद बंद

18 मार्च 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi

दिल्ली की अदालत ने कहा : बिना सहमति के यौन संबंध दुष्कर्म माना जाएगा

18 मार्च 2021

सचिन वाजे
India News

एंटीलिया मामला: एनआईए का दावा, वाजे नहीं कोई और है असली आका

18 मार्च 2021

Major decision on Panchayat elections: 2015 as the basis for rotation process scheduled
Lucknow

पंचायत चुनाव पर बड़ा फैसला : 2015 के आधार पर चक्रानुक्रम आरक्षण के लिए अधिसूचना जारी

18 मार्च 2021

नव्या नवेली नंदा और सीएम तीरथ सिंह रावत
Bollywood

उत्तराखंड सीएम के बयान पर नव्या नवेली नंदा ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, बोलीं- हमारे कपड़ों से पहले बदलिए मानसिकता

17 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X