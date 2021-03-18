चुनावी हलचल Live: बंगाल और असम में आज पीएम मोदी की रैली, मिदनापुर में ममता भी करेंगी तीन जनसभाएं

Live
My name won't be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision: BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh in New Town Kolkata pic.twitter.com/2RX4MiuLuU— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021
