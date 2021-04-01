बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Assembly Election 2021 Live: West Bengal Assam Tamil Nadu Kerala and Puducherry

Live

चुनावी हलचल: असम और बंगाल में पीएम मोदी की रैलियां, तमिलनाडु में रहेंगे योगी आदित्यनाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Thu, 01 Apr 2021 09:10 AM IST
Assembly Election 2021 Live: West Bengal Assam Tamil Nadu Kerala and Puducherry In Hindi news All Updates
पुडुचेरी में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : [email protected]
लाइव अपडेट

09:54 AM, 01-Apr-2021
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज असम और बंगाल में चुनावी रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। 
 
Spotlight

डेबरा में पोलिंग बूथ पर बवाल
India News

बंगाल का रण: सुबह 9 बजे तक 13.14 फीसदी मतदान, डेबरा में पोलिंग बूथ पर बवाल

1 अप्रैल 2021

bank
Personal Finance

बचत पर राहत: 24 घंटे में ब्याज दर घटाने का फैसला वापस, वित्त मंत्री बोलीं- गलती से जारी हो गया आदेश

1 अप्रैल 2021

मीना कुमारी
Bollywood

मीना कुमारी की ये हैं 10 दुखभरी अनुसनी कहानियां, हर कहानी उनके प्रशंसकों को रुलाती है खून के आंसू

1 अप्रैल 2021

चीनी
World

झुका पाकिस्तान: रमजान में ‘सस्ती चीनी’ के लिए फैसला पलटने को मजबूर हुआ पाक

1 अप्रैल 2021

आज से महंगे हो जाएंगे ये सामान
Business

1 अप्रैल: आज से महंगे हो जाएंगे एलईडी टीवी, फ्रिज, दूध और कार

1 अप्रैल 2021

सांकेतिक चित्र...
Delhi

रेलवे में निजीकरण : 10 रुपये में पूड़ी-सब्जी बेचने वालों के रोजगार पर संकट

1 अप्रैल 2021

सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तल्ख टिप्पणी: जिनके घर शीशे के हों, वे दूसरों पर पत्थर नहीं मारते

1 अप्रैल 2021

फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों
World

फ्रांस: राष्ट्रपति मैक्रों ने देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन का दिया आदेश, तीन सप्ताह तक बंद रहेंगे स्कूल

1 अप्रैल 2021

मास्क के बगैर लगा मजमा...
Lucknow

मुसीबत-दर-मुसीबत : लखनऊ में सनी लियोनी के कार्यक्रम में उड़ीं कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की धज्जियां

1 अप्रैल 2021

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान।
India News

बढ़ी वायुसेना की ताकत: राफेल लड़ाकू विमान की चौथी 'पलटन' भारत पहुंची

1 अप्रैल 2021

